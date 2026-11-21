MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing an operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 21, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched one missile strike and carried out 51 airstrikes, dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 4,445 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian troop positions 1,599 times,” the General Staff said in its update.

According to the General Staff, three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day. Russian forces launched two airstrikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs and carried out 45 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces made two attempts to advance toward Okhrimivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched five attacks toward the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Lyman, and Dibrova.

One combat engagement took place near Mykolaivka in the Sloviansk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian attacks near Kostiantynivka and toward Novopavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Russian forces launched 13 attacks ion the Pokrovsk sector. The invaders attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne and Dobropillia as well as toward Kucheriv Yar, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three Russian assaults are still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 Russian troops were killed and 17 wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces destroyed 11 vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, four UAV command posts, and 30 enemy shelters. They also damaged 11 vehicles, three artillery systems, five pieces of special equipment, three unmanned aerial vehicle command posts, and 120 enemy shelters. In addition, 230 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one attack toward Novodanylivka.

Russian forces maneuver under cover of fog in Huliaipole sector – Air Assault Forces

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Dnipro River sectors.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 20 and overnight into November 21, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a bridge, an ammunition depot and Russian army command posts.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine