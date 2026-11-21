Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Iran
According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the tremors were recorded at 22:21 local time, with the earthquake's focus located at a depth of 7 kilometers.
The epicenter was located 47.59 kilometers from the Özalp district of Türkiye's Van province.
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