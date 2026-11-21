Zelenskyy Reaffirms NATO Membership as Best Guarantee for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, asserting that the country's inclusion in the alliance would also strengthen NATO. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership was discussed during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

"The Allies understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine in," he wrote. Addressing proposals for security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5, Zelenskyy noted the need for permanent commitments beyond the tenure of current administrations, stating that temporary peace is not enough.

Zelenskyy also addressed the international geopolitical situation, dismissing Putin's ambitions for a new global order and criticizing Russia's recent missile attacks. Additionally, the President announced progress on humanitarian evacuation operations, thanking US First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance with efforts in the Oleshky region and approving a new list of settlements for further evacuations.