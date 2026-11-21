Fulham Ends Losing Streak Against Manchester City With 1-1 Draw

Manchester (UK), November 22 (ANI): Fulham ended their 17-match losing streak against Manchester City in the Premier League after securing a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with Rodrigo Muniz and Elliot Anderson scoring for their respective sides, according to the Premier League website. Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute with a superb finish in his first Premier League start of the season. However, Anderson rescued a point for Manchester City with a stunning volley in the 57th minute. The result extended Manchester City's winless run to four matches, following three consecutive defeats before the international break. City remained third in the Premier League standings, while Fulham occupied 14th place.

Manchester City started the contest on the front foot, with Fulham defender David Affengruber making crucial blocks to deny Erling Haaland and Nico O'Reilly. However, Fulham took the lead against the run of play when former Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb drove forward down the right flank before pulling the ball back for Muniz. The Brazilian took a touch before curling a brilliant finish into the top-right corner in the 16th minute. Haaland appeared to have restored parity eight minutes later after connecting with Iliman Ndiaye's cross and directing the ball towards goal. However, the goal was ruled out after goalkeeper Bernd Leno was adjudged to have had control of the ball before the Norwegian bundled it over the line.

Manchester City continued to create opportunities but struggled to find the equaliser. Fulham also threatened at the other end when Bobb found space, but his attempt was stopped by City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The hosts eventually drew level in the 57th minute through Anderson. After Phil Foden's corner was only partially cleared, the ball fell to the midfielder at the edge of the box, and he struck a powerful volley into the net. Anderson came close to scoring again shortly afterwards, but his low effort narrowly missed the target. Manchester City continued to push for a winner, while Donnarumma produced important saves to deny Muniz and Calvin Bassey during Fulham's counter-attacks. Neither side could find another goal as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw, bringing Fulham's long losing run against Manchester City in the Premier League to an end. (ANI)