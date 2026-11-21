Noah Okafor Leads Leeds United To Stunning 4-1 Win Over Chelsea

London [UK], November 22 (ANI): Leeds United produced a stunning performance to defeat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Noah Okafor scoring twice to help the visitors secure their first victory at the venue in all competitions since 1999. Chelsea took the lead through Emmanuel Emegha in the 25th minute, but Leeds responded quickly as Okafor equalised just three minutes later. The visitors then took control of the contest after the break, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin converting a penalty five minutes into the second half before Okafor completed his brace in the 58th minute. Substitute Brenden Aaronson added a fourth goal in stoppage time to seal an emphatic victory. Chelsea started the match positively and had an opportunity to take the lead when James Justin's floated cross found Calvert-Lewin in the 18th minute. However, the striker's powerful header struck the crossbar. Chelsea captain Moises Caicedo was forced off with an injury shortly afterwards, but the hosts continued to push forward and broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Emmanuel Emegha collected Morgan Rogers' pass before firing a powerful effort past goalkeeper James Trafford at his near post to register his first Premier League goal. Leeds responded almost immediately. Calvert-Lewin held off the pressure before laying the ball off for Okafor, who evaded Levi Colwill and rolled his finish into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-1 in the 28th minute. Calvert-Lewin later missed an opportunity to put Leeds ahead, while Tarik Muharemovic saw his close-range effort ruled out for offside just before half-time. Leeds were awarded a penalty five minutes after the restart after Rogers was penalised for handball. Calvert-Lewin stepped up and sent goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the wrong way from the spot to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Okafor extended Leeds' advantage in the 58th minute, meeting Ethan Ampadu's deflected cross with a powerful half-volley that found the roof of the net. Chelsea struggled to respond as Leeds continued to threaten. The visitors added a fourth in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when substitutes Harry Wilson and Aaronson combined, with the latter cutting inside from the right before sliding the ball through Martinez's legs. The 4-1 victory lifted Leeds to sixth place in the Premier League standings, while Chelsea dropped to eighth. (ANI)