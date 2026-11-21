Preparations in Full Swing for Tripura Municipal Polls on November 27

Tripura is gearing up to conduct elections to 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), on November 27, 2026, with extensive preparations underway to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. Addressing the media, State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty said that preparatory work for the upcoming municipal elections was progressing satisfactorily.

A total of 704 polling stations have been set up across the state, including 439 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation. He informed that polling personnel have already undergone training, while the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been commissioned by the respective Returning Officers. Arrangements have also been made for personnel engaged in election duties to exercise their franchise in advance through the Election Duty Certificate (EDC) facility. The process of collecting votes from election-duty personnel has already commenced. Polling personnel will cast their votes at designated reception centres on November 21 and 22. Special arrangements will also be made for police personnel deployed on election duty to exercise their voting rights.

Chakraborty further stated that Returning Officers are preparing a list of absentee, shifted and deceased (ASD) voters to ensure that the electoral rolls remain updated. The ASD markings, along with details of voters who have exercised their franchise through the EDC facility, will be reflected in the marked copies of electoral rolls to be provided to Presiding Officers on polling day. He said the State Election Commission had already conducted review meetings with Returning Officers, District Magistrates and Collectors, District Election Officers, Superintendents of Police, SDPOs, Assistant Returning Officers, Sector Officers and other officials involved in the election process. The review indicated that preparations at the field level were satisfactory. Similar meetings with officials of the remaining four districts will be completed within the next one or two days.

Regarding security arrangements, Chakraborty said that 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had already been available, while an additional 25 companies of the CRPF had been approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Thus, a total of 39 companies of central forces will be deployed for the municipal elections, in addition to Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles personnel. He added that the deployment plan for security forces would be finalised by November 22 in consultation with Police Headquarters and senior police officials, including the IGP and IG (Law and Order). Expressing confidence in the arrangements, the State Election Commissioner said that with the coordinated efforts of Returning Officers, police personnel and other election officials, the November 27 municipal elections are expected to be conducted peacefully and impartially, allowing voters to exercise their democratic rights freely.