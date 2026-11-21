Bangladesh Umpires Appointed for Nepal Premier League 2026 Final

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 22 (ANI): Bangladesh's ICC International Panel Umpires Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman Mukul have been appointed to officiate in the final of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced. According to a BCB release, Gazi Sohel will serve as one of the on-field umpires for the championship match, while Masudur Rahman Mukul has been appointed as the television umpire. The BCB Umpires Department congratulated both officials on their appointments and wished them success ahead of the final. The appointments mark recognition for the two Bangladesh umpires, who are part of the ICC International Panel. "The Umpires Department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its warmest congratulations to Bangladesh's ICC International Panel Umpires Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman Mukul on being appointed to officiate in the Final match of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2026," the BCB media release said. "For the championship match to be held today, Gazi Sohel has been appointed as one of the on-field umpires, while Masudur Rahman Mukul will serve as the TV umpire," it added. The NPL 2026 final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 22.

Injury Updates for Bangladesh Cricket

Meanwhile, Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to a groin injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday. The second Test is scheduled to begin on November 23 at Centurion. According to a media release issued by the BCB, Mushfiqur sustained a groin injury during the opening Test and complained of acute pain in his left groin region. Following the match, the batter underwent an MRI scan, which confirmed inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis. National team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan said Mushfiqur required immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the injury and prevent further aggravation. "Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match. Following the Test, he underwent an MRI scan, and the results confirmed some inflammation and irritation around the bony pelvis," Khan said. "He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test," he added. Earlier, Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud will return home from South Africa due to a right elbow injury and miss the second Test as well as the subsequent white-ball matches of the ongoing tour, according to Cricinfo. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Monday in Centurion. However, Bangladesh have not yet announced a replacement for the injured pacer, as per the report. Mahmud's absence will also rule him out of Bangladesh's limited-overs assignments in South Africa. The Test series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled from December 1 to 7, before the three-match T20I series takes place from December 10 to 13. (ANI)