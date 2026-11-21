Shaina Manimuthu and Gnana Dattu Win National Junior Badminton Titles

Top seed and defending champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka once again underlined her class to pack off state-mate Lakshya Rajesh to retain the girls singles crown, while Gnana Dattu TT came up with a triumph in an all-Telangana boys singles final against Akhil Reddy Bobba in the National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships here on Saturday.

Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya as she won the final 15-10, 15-12 to retain the crown she had won last year in Imphal, Arunachal Pradesh. The boys' singles final witnessed a neck-and-neck contest in the opening game, but once Gnana Dattu edged past Akhil, he took control of the second to win 17-15, 15-11 in just under half an hour.

Chhattisgarh's Divyansh Agrawal began his quest for a double crown with a convincing win in the mixed doubles final as he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8. However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam could not find a way past second seeds Punith S and Pavan S. The Karnataka twins won the boys doubles final 16-14, 15-9. Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah B and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the only match of the day that went into a decider.