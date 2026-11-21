Dunk Street Festival Returns to New Delhi for Its Biggest Edition Yet

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Dunk Street Festival (DSF), India's homegrown celebration of 3x3 basketball and street culture, returns for its fourth edition on November 21–22 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, marking its biggest edition yet. With over 180 teams competing across multiple age groups and categories, compared to 148 teams in the previous edition, Dunk Street Festival has recorded participation growth of over 21%, establishing itself as what the organisers describe as the country's largest 3x3 basketball tournament by team participation, according to a release.

What began in 2023 as an ambitious effort to bring basketball closer to India's youth has evolved into something far greater - a platform where competitive basketball meets music, fashion, entertainment, content creation and street culture. At the heart of Dunk Street Festival is a simple belief: basketball needs to be both accessible and aspirational. By bringing together schoolchildren, emerging talent, amateur players, seasoned athletes and basketball enthusiasts on the same platform, DSF is creating opportunities for people to engage with the game beyond traditional sporting structures.

The fourth edition features competitions across U14, U16, U19, Men's Open, Women's Open, Veterans 40+ and Legends 50+, alongside high-energy formats including 1v1 battles, King & Queen of the Court and dunk contests. The diversity of participation reflects the festival's larger vision - basketball is a game for everyone, regardless of age, gender or playing experience.

Beyond the competition, Dunk Street Festival has emerged as a gathering ground for sports creators, digital influencers, basketball communities and street culture enthusiasts. The fourth edition brings together prominent names from India's growing basketball and sports content ecosystem, including Dhruv Burman from Baseline, Devansh (popularly known as Devtrains), Tanmay Mali, Kushagra and Aman Dahiya. Adding to the excitement is Prince Tyagi from the Indian Basketball League (IBL), who has previously competed in two editions of Dunk Street Festival.

His journey reflects the festival's growing connection between competitive basketball, emerging talent and the wider basketball community. DSF is increasingly becoming a mecca for sports influencers and content creators - a space where athletes, creators and fans come together to celebrate the game, create content, connect with audiences and inspire the next generation of basketball enthusiasts.

From spectacular on-court action and competitive rivalries to fashion, music, entertainment and spontaneous collaborations, the festival offers a cultural experience that extends far beyond the basketball court. By bringing together the best of basketball and India's emerging creator economy, Dunk Street Festival is helping transform basketball from a competitive sport into a lifestyle, a community and a cultural movement.

Through initiatives such as Beyond the Court, the festival has started telling stories of people whose relationship with basketball goes beyond competition. From women rediscovering their love for the game after years away to individuals finding community and confidence through sport, these stories celebrate the role basketball can play in everyday life. The festival's continued growth reflects a larger movement towards making basketball more visible, relatable and desirable - not just as a competitive sport, but as a lifestyle and community experience.

Anand Kanwar, Founder, Dunk Street Festival, said:“When we started Dunk Street Festival, the ambition was never just to organise another basketball tournament. We wanted to create a culture around the game - something that would make young people want to pick up a basketball, come to a court, be part of a community and feel proud to belong to it. Going from 148 teams last year to over 180 this year is an important milestone, but what excites me even more is what is happening beyond the numbers. We are seeing players across generations, women returning to the sport, creators building content around basketball and audiences coming in for the entire festival experience. Our vision has always been to make basketball accessible to everyone and aspirational for the next generation. Today, Dunk Street is becoming more than a tournament. It is becoming a culture, a community and a platform that belongs to everyone who loves the game. And we are only getting started.”

With four editions establishing a growing community of players, supporters, creators and basketball enthusiasts, Dunk Street Festival is now looking beyond Delhi. The festival's vision is to build a multi-city platform that takes the energy of street basketball to new audiences, creates more opportunities for participation and strengthens the grassroots basketball ecosystem across India. As Dunk Street Festival 4.0 takes centre stage, its success represents more than an increase in team registrations. It demonstrates the potential of combining sport, entertainment and community to build a sustainable sporting culture in India. Dunk Street Festival is no longer just about who wins on the court. It is about making more people want to be on one. (ANI)