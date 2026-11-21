Azerbaijani Fighter Tahir Abdullaev Secures Second UFC Victory In Qatar
According to the fight results, Abdullaev competed on the preliminary card, facing Australia's Jake Matthews.
After three rounds, the judges unanimously declared the Azerbaijani fighter the winner. Two judges scored the bout 30–27, while the third gave Abdullaev a 29–28 victory.
With this win, Tahir Abdullaev secured the second victory of his UFC career.
It should be noted that Abdullaev made his successful debut with the organization on June 27 at UFC Fight Night in Baku, defeating Brazilian fighter Jefferson Nascimento by technical knockout in the third round.
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