MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need for better coordination between Central and state security agencies to maintain peace and security in Arunachal Pradesh, strengthen the local intelligence network and ensure continuous monitoring of sensitive areas.

Taking into account the strategic sensitivity of Arunachal Pradesh's around 1,126-km-long international border with China, the Home Minister on Saturday also reviewed border security arrangements and the development of strategic infrastructure along the frontier.

Union Minister Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar to discuss key issues concerning law and order, internal security, border management, and development in the Northeastern state.

The meeting, held at the Lok Bhavan, included a comprehensive review of issues related to the state's law and order, criminal justice system, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism and insurgency, foreign nationals, police modernisation, and disaster management.

Union Minister Shah also placed special emphasis on the expansion of road connectivity, border outposts, helipads, and telecommunication facilities in the border areas, as well as on the effective implementation of the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' to enhance livelihood opportunities for the local population.

He also emphasised the effective implementation of the new criminal laws, timely investigation, collection of scientific evidence, utilisation of e-Sakshya and e-Summons systems, and ensuring better coordination between the police and the prosecution.

The Home Minister also highlighted the need to prioritise the expeditious disposal of pending cases and the improvement of investigation quality.

While reviewing the campaigns against drug trafficking and illicit cultivation, Union Minister Shah took stock of the actions being undertaken under 'Operation Dawn' and 'Mission Suraksha'.

Reaffirming the commitment to a 'drug-free India' by 2029, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the destruction of illicit crops, stringent action against trafficking networks, public awareness, and the strengthening of de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities.

The meeting also included discussions on the effective operation of the '1930' helpline for the prevention of cybercrimes, expansion of cyber-forensic capabilities, and increasing the availability of trained experts.

Emphasis was also placed on police modernisation, including the provision of modern equipment, enhanced training facilities, and the strengthening of essential resources.

Given the state's geographical conditions, the need to bolster the capacity of the disaster management mechanism -- including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and emergency response systems -- was also discussed.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on strengthening internal security through better coordination between the Central and state governments, expanding infrastructure in border areas, enhancing the capabilities of security agencies, and ensuring the time-bound implementation of various schemes.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure robust internal security, secure border areas, and overall development in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Home Minister also chaired another meeting at Lok Bhawan to review the development works of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the meeting, state Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, gave a presentation regarding the progress of the state's development and major schemes.

It was told that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Arunachal Pradesh has increased from Rs 20,373 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 50,651 crore (estimated) in 2026-27.

The pace of road construction has increased six-fold, from 300 km per year to 1,800 km per year.

The state has achieved full saturation under PMAY (Rural) and Jal Jeevan Mission.

It was also told that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest producer of kiwi in the country and has been selected as the 'Best Performer' in the DPIIT's 'States' Startup Ecosystem Ranking'.

Under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', out of 2,414 projects worth Rs 2,875.17 crore in 455 border villages, 1,099 projects have been completed.

While reviewing the progress, the Union Home Minister directed that although a large portion of the state's budget is being spent on roads and bridges, priority should be given to those areas where road density is still low.

He said that attention should be paid to good quality 'homestays' in the tourism sector, and the number of tourists should be increased from the current 9.18 lakh to 15 lakh.

Union Minister Shah said that Arunachal Pradesh should become self-reliant in eggs, meat, fish, and dairy products.

The Home Minister added that 100 per cent vaccination of children and institutional deliveries should be ensured throughout the state.

He said that a plan should be prepared for 100 per cent digitisation in villages.

Under the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', experts in knowledge systems should be involved, and an intensive search should be conducted for important manuscripts and documents.

Union Minister Shah said that under 'Mission Krishi Veer' and 'Mission Arun Himveer', a different approach should be adopted, in which the needs of the security forces should first be assessed and then the villages should be enabled to meet those needs.

He added that in addition to the existing focus on kiwi, orange, and large cardamom, two more horticultural crops should be selected for special development.

The state government has sought cooperation from the Union government on several subjects, including additional helicopters; increase in commercial flights from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh, early approval of the railway line from Pasighat to Parshuram Kund; niche tourism in the Subansiri Reservoir; and expansion of the dual-use 'Advanced Landing Ground' in Mechukha.

The Home Minister reiterated the commitment of the Union government towards the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh and assured continuous support to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Union Home Minister for the guidance and assured him that the state government would make every effort to implement these directives and take the development of the state forward.

Besides the Chief Minister, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state Home Minister Mama Natung, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Central Armed Police Forces, Army, and the state government attended the meetings.