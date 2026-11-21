Guwahati to Host Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy This November

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is set to host the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy 2026 for the first time in Guwahati. Scheduled from November 24 to December 4, the tournament will bring together six zonal teams featuring several prominent Indian international cricketers, making it a significant occasion for women's cricket in Assam and the Northeast.

Part of the BCCI Domestic Cricket Season 2026–27, the tournament will be played across two venues – ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, and ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, according to a press release. The six participating teams are West Zone, East Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, North Zone and Central Zone, competing in a League and Knockout format. The tournament will open on November 24 with three matches. West Zone will face East Zone and North Zone will take on Central Zone at ACA Stadium, while North East Zone will meet South Zone at ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung.

The league-stage matches will continue on November 26, 28 and 30, and December 2 across both venues. The tournament will conclude with the Final on December 4 at ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati. The tournament will feature several established Indian women's international cricketers, including Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Shafali Verma, Harleen Kaur Deol, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandini Sharma, N. Shree Charani, Pratika Rawal, Jintimani Kalita, Uma Chetry, and Nikki Prasad Their participation is expected to add further quality and competitiveness to the tournament, while providing cricket enthusiasts in the region an opportunity to witness some of the country's leading women's cricketers in action.