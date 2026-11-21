Lakshya Sen Winning Streak Ends in Hong Kong Open Semi-Final Defeat

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen's 13-match winning streak came to an end after he suffered a straight-sets defeat against Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open 2026 on Saturday, according to Olympics. The defeat, along with the exit of India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in their semi-finals, brought India's campaign at the BWF Super 500 tournament to an end.

Lakshya, ranked 11th in the world, went down 21-13, 21-13 against world No. 3 and third seed Antonsen in a 42-minute contest at the Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong. The Indian made a promising start to the opening game, taking a narrow 7-6 lead. However, Antonsen won five of the next six points to head into the mid-game interval with an 11-8 advantage. The Danish shuttler maintained his momentum after the break and closed out the opening game 21-13. The second game proved more one-sided as Antonsen raced to an 8-3 lead. Lakshya attempted a comeback, reducing the deficit to 8-6, but the Dane remained in control to seal the match in straight games.

Reflecting on the defeat, Lakshya admitted that he struggled to match his opponent's pace. "Today it was very difficult for me to keep up the pace with him," he said after the match, as quoted by Olympics. The 25-year-old also acknowledged that fatigue had affected his performance and that he had been impatient during rallies. "Both my legs, I was like pretty tired in the last two weeks," Lakshya said, adding that he had discussed with his coach the need to avoid excessive sliding on court due to the risk of injury. The result extended Antonsen's head-to-head advantage over Lakshya to 6-3. Lakshya had entered the semi-finals on the back of 13 consecutive victories, having won the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan earlier this month. He was aiming to secure a hat-trick of BWF World Tour titles in Hong Kong. His winning streak also matched the 13-match run achieved by former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in 2017, which included titles at the Indonesia Open and Australian Open during the Superseries era.

Despite the semi-final defeat, Lakshya secured qualification for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals 2026, scheduled to be held from December 9 to 13 in Hangzhou, China. India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also qualified for the tournament. Meanwhile, India's world No. 6 men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also bowed out after losing 21-18, 21-19 to Malaysia's eighth-seeded pair of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in a 41-minute semi-final encounter. Satwiksairaj and Chirag had a strong run in Hong Kong after suffering three consecutive opening-round exits. The Indian duo had won two BWF Super 750 titles this year at the Singapore Open and China Masters. The Hong Kong Open served as the final qualifying tournament for the BWF World Tour Finals 2026. The next BWF World Tour event is the Syed Modi India International 2026, which begins in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI)