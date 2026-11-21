Madan Lal Rejects Allegations of Religious Discrimination Against Siraj

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Saturday rejected allegations made by Congress MP Imran Masood of discrimination against Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj following the pacer's omission from India's playing XI in the ongoing Test against New Zealand, saying such incidents had never been part of Indian cricket and would not happen in the future either.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Vijayi Bhava Book launch on Saturday, Madan Lal dismissed allegations of discrimination against Siraj, stating that Indian cricket has never discriminated against players on religious grounds and that such a practice would not happen in the future.

“I have no idea who raised this question; I have no idea, I can't answer it. But this has never happened in Indian cricket. You can take out the history and check that this kind of discrimination has never happened. So many of our players from different religions have played. So making an issue out of this is up to you; do whatever you want. But this has never happened, and it won't happen in the future either,” he said.

Masood had alleged discrimination against Siraj, claiming that his name was the reason behind his exclusion. "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," he told ANI on Friday.

After alleging discrimination over Siraj's omission from India's Test squad, Imran Masood, on Saturday, also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, questioning the selection process and insisting that players should be picked purely on merit and performance, irrespective of where they come from. "There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey criticised Congress MP Imran Masood for linking Mohammed Siraj's omission to religious discrimination, saying selection should be based on merit and performance rather than religion. Citing former President APJ Abdul Kalam and cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, he questioned the need to bring Hindu-Muslim differences into cricket.