Manish Tewari Hits Out at Delay in Proroguing Parliament Session

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Saturday raised concerns over the delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the absence of dates for the upcoming Winter Session, alleging that parliamentary conventions and traditions were being disregarded. Speaking to ANI, Tewari said that the delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session had exceeded the time generally observed in parliamentary practice.

"If you go by the historical record, the maximum difference that has been there between the Monsoon Session of Parliament being adjourned sine die and the session being prorogued is between 21 and 28 days... It has been 100 days since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die, and Parliament has still not been prorogued. There are no dates for the Winter Session," he said.

Expressing surprise over the lack of concern among other parliamentarians, the Congress MP said, "I am surprised that none of my other parliamentary colleagues, leaving aside one or two, are even concerned about this flagrant breach of parliamentary conventions...All parliamentary conventions, traditions, and canons are being thrown to the winds." On August 13, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days.

Meanwhile, on Pakistani Minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to India, Tewari questioned what had changed in India's relations with Pakistan, particularly in the context of terrorism. Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation at the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Questioning the decision to send the Pakistani minister to the forum, Tewari said, "What has changed between April 2025 and November 2026 insofar as Pakistan's perpetration of terror against India is concerned?" He raised concerns over the choice of Pakistan's representative, he said, "Even though the SCO is a multilateral organisation... it is strange that the representative Pakistan has sent, who has used the most abrasive language with regard to the Indus Waters Treaty against India just two or three months ago." "They chose to send a person who has made the most abrasive, obnoxious, and coarse remarks against India," Tewari added.