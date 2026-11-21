Trump Signals Push For Wider Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump said he wants to secure a broader ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
He made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.
"She has done a very good job with the relationship between Ukraine and Russia, working with a lot of wonderful people. Now we're taking it on a much larger scale. People were evacuated from cities and towns, and that probably saved their lives. It was a tremendous thing, a ceasefire. Now we're going to do the same thing, but on a much larger scale," Trump said, referring to First Lady Melania Trump.
Melania Trump has previously expressed hope that a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine could be reached before Christmas.
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