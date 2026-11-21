MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Forest Service has released previously classified government documents containing reports of alleged encounters with Bigfoot, The Washington Post reports.

The publication went largely unnoticed for more than a month until journalists came across the documents. They describe alleged sightings of the creature in Montana and Washington state.

Stories about hairy, human-like creatures inhabiting remote forests, walking on two legs, making frightening growls and giving off a foul smell have existed for centuries in cultures around the world, including among Native American communities. However, most scientists reject the existence of Bigfoot, citing the lack of credible evidence.

The accounts in the newly released documents include descriptions of a pale, hairless creature that moved on its hands in a manner similar to a chimpanzee, as well as a large animal with the body of a dog and a pig-like snout.

An analysis of hair samples reportedly found that they belonged to a dog and a raccoon. Researchers linked the eyewitness accounts to local folklore.

Other documents describe an incident in Montana in 1941, when hunters reportedly discovered enormous footprints and found that the carcass of an elk they had killed had disappeared.

An investigation conducted in Oregon in 1982 also documented footprints measuring around 38 centimetres in length. One specialist concluded that they could have been made using an artificial foot fashioned from rubber or plaster.

Anthropologists note that the released records contain no new convincing evidence of Bigfoot's existence.

Image: XYZ Films