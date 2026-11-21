MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An eruption has occurred at Japan's Sakurajima volcano, sending an ash plume 1,000 metres above the crater, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

A Level 3 alert is currently in effect around the volcano, prohibiting access to hazardous areas and climbing. According to meteorologists, the ash plume drifted southeast.

The JMA has warned of the risk of large volcanic rocks being ejected and pyroclastic flows occurring near the craters.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and regularly releases ash. Its activity continues to be monitored by specialists and emergency services.

Around 10,000 people live in the surrounding area, where agriculture, fishing and tourism are among the main sources of livelihood.

Local attractions include the Arimura Observation Point, Yunohira Observatory and hot springs. The region is also known for Sakurajima komikan, a variety of miniature mandarins.

Image: Photo: Global Look Press/Martin Rietze/moodboard