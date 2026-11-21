MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

A memorial service was held by Father Ivan Barbulak, rector of the Church of St. Martyr Stephen, at the Heroes and Victims of Terror in Ukraine memorial at Olšany Cemetery, where a plaque honoring the Heavenly Hundred Heroes has been installed.

“History is a teacher for each of us, and we must not repeat the mistakes of the past. The Lord gives us life so that we do not merely live it, but live it with dignity,” the priest said.

He stressed that the heroes commemorated on November 21 had sacrificed themselves for freedom – their own and that of those around them.

President, First Lady honor Heavenly Hundred Heroes at renovated memorial site

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych emphasized that on this day Ukrainians honor not only those who defended freedom on the Maidan, but also those who are now defending Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion.

“We are united, and that is why we are invincible,” the diplomat stressed.

He also called on students from the Ridna School and AZ School, as well as representatives of the Generation for Ukraine Association of Ukrainian Students, who attended the event, to honor the memory of the heroes and live with dignity.

Today, November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom.