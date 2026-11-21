MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

“Air raid sirens have sounded in Kaliningrad. Residents are being asked to move to safe locations,” the report said.

Mobile phone subscribers also received notifications from telecom operators warning that“mobile internet access may be temporarily restricted for security reasons.”

In addition, temporary restrictions were introduced at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad.

“The alert system for an unmanned aerial vehicle threat was activated in the Neman district. It responded to a suspicious object approaching from the direction of Lithuania. Specialists carried out all the necessary checks, and no threat was found. The alert will be lifted shortly,” the regional governor said.

Russian cargo ship catches fire in Gulf offollowing drone attack

As Ukrinform previously reported, since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels using unmanned aerial vehicles.