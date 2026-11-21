MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing its correspondent and acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin, who posted the information on Telegram.

“Traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam has been completely suspended,” Semikin wrote.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration later provided an update on the consequences of the attack.

“Preliminary reports indicate that one person – a child – was injured in the Voznesenivskyi district,” Mykhailo Semikin wrote.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs is ongoing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Russian forcesOdesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck a railway station in the Zhytomyr region in the evening, leaving one person injured.