Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia, Traffic Completely Halted On Bridges And Dniprohes Dam
“Traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam has been completely suspended,” Semikin wrote.
The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration later provided an update on the consequences of the attack.
“Preliminary reports indicate that one person – a child – was injured in the Voznesenivskyi district,” Mykhailo Semikin wrote.
The attack on Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs is ongoing, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.Read also: Russian forces attack Odesa region, civilian infrastructure damaged
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck a railway station in the Zhytomyr region in the evening, leaving one person injured.
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