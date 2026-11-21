MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Denmark returned two bone figurines dating back about 10,000 years to Jordan on Saturday because "they belong here," Danish Minister for Science, Higher Education and Digital Affairs Christina Egelund told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The carvings are among the earliest known depictions of people who lived in what is now Jordan.

Danish archaeologists found the figurines in Jordan and took them to Copenhagen for cleaning, analysis, and research, Egelund said. She welcomed the opportunity to represent her government at the handover. "We are very pleased to return them now to their original home, Jordan," she said.

Egelund spoke on the sidelines of a symposium organized by the Danish Institute in Amman on Jordan's archaeological and cultural heritage, World Heritage sites, and early human settlement. A Danish delegation of researchers, academics, and university presidents attended.

The minister described the return as a sign of friendship between the two kingdoms. She said the discovery itself grew out of a long tradition of scientific cooperation, particularly in archaeology.

The institute has worked in Jordan for many years, she noted, adding that further exchanges between researchers and cultural institutions could expand joint work on archaeology and heritage conservation.

Archaeologists unearthed the figurines at Shkarat Msaied, a Neolithic village about 20 kilometers north of Petra on the road to Wadi Araba. The site dates to around 8000 BCE, during the Pre-Pottery Neolithic B period, when farming communities were developing in the region.

Stone walls and stairways survive at the site. Careful cleaning and conservation of the larger figurine revealed the facial features and details of the body carved by its Stone Age maker.

Egelund also congratulated Jordan on the success of Thursday's Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea and called for closer investment ties between Europe and Jordan.

//Petra// AO