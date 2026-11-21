MENAFN - GetNews)"Just Borrow Loans announces the launch of its U.S. personal loan platform, offering access to loans from $200 to $5,000 across 45 states. The Dallas-based service is owned by Kristy Yates."New Dallas-based loan connection service introduces a straightforward way for U.S. consumers to explore personal loan options, understand borrowing costs, and make informed financial decisions.

DALLAS, TX, United States – November 21, 2026 – Just Borrow Loans has announced the launch of its online personal loan information and connection platform, Just Borrow Loans, designed to help U.S. consumers explore personal loan options ranging from $200 to $5,000.

Founded by Kristy Yates and based in Dallas, Texas, the service connects eligible consumers with independent lending providers while emphasizing clear explanations of borrowing costs, eligibility requirements, and repayment obligations.

The launch comes as American households continue to navigate financial uncertainty, unexpected expenses, and the increasing importance of understanding the total cost of consumer credit.

A More Transparent Approach to Online Borrowing

Just Borrow Loans enters the U.S. consumer lending marketplace with a specific focus on smaller personal loans and informed borrowing decisions.

Rather than issuing loans directly, the platform operates as a free loan connection service. Consumers can review basic requirements and proceed to an independent provider's application process, where lending decisions and loan terms are determined.

The platform's core features include:



Personal loan requests from $200 to $5,000, subject to lender approval and eligibility.

Coverage across 45 U.S. states, depending on provider availability.

No service fees charged by Just Borrow Loans to consumers.

No obligation to accept a loan offer presented by a lender. Educational information explaining APR, repayment schedules, interest charges, and potential borrowing risks.

The website also provides practical examples of loan repayment costs, helping consumers better understand how interest rates and repayment periods affect their total financial obligations.

Kristy Yates: Understanding the Cost Should Come First

"Borrowing money should never mean making a decision without understanding what it will cost," said Kristy Yates, Owner of Just Borrow Loans.

"We created Just Borrow to give people a straightforward starting point when they need to explore personal loan options. Whether someone is facing an unexpected car repair, a medical expense, or another financial challenge, we believe they deserve clear information, realistic expectations, and the freedom to decide whether borrowing is right for them."

Yates added that the company's approach emphasizes financial awareness rather than encouraging consumers to borrow the maximum available amount.

"Our goal isn't to convince someone to take out a loan. It's to help them understand their options, recognize the costs, and make a decision that fits their circumstances."

Personal Loan Access and Eligibility

Just Borrow Loans supports consumers seeking financing for a variety of personal expenses, including emergency repairs, unexpected bills, and potential debt consolidation.

According to the platform's published requirements, applicants generally must be at least 18 years old, reside in a supported U.S. state, maintain an active checking account, and have stable monthly income of at least $1,000 before taxes. Requests for $5,000 may require monthly income of $2,000 or more.

These thresholds are preliminary requirements rather than guarantees of approval. Individual lenders may impose additional eligibility criteria, including creditworthiness, income verification, and assessments of existing financial obligations.

Consumers with different credit histories may be considered, although loan availability, APR, fees, and repayment conditions depend on individual lender evaluations.

Addressing the Importance of Borrowing Costs

One of the platform's distinguishing educational features is its emphasis on the difference between monthly affordability and total repayment costs.

For example, Just Borrow Loans illustrates that a $5,000 loan repaid over 36 months at a fixed 24% APR, without additional fees, would require approximately $196.16 per month, resulting in total repayment of approximately $7,061.91.

This example is illustrative and does not represent a guaranteed or typical lending offer.

The company encourages borrowers to examine the full repayment amount, lender fees, payment schedules, and alternative financing options before entering into a loan agreement.

About Just Borrow Loans

Just Borrow Loans is a Dallas, Texas-based online personal loan information and connection service launched in 2026. Owned by Kristy Yates, the platform helps U.S. consumers explore personal loan requests of up to $5,000 through independent lending providers.

Just Borrow Loans is not a direct lender and does not make credit decisions. Loan approvals, interest rates, repayment terms, and funding timelines are determined by independent lenders.