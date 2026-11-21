Culpeper, VA - Nov. 21, 2026 - Fant's Tree Service is a three-generation family business that has served this community since 1978. The company still runs its tree work from its yard on Crooked Run Lane.

The company began in 1978, when the current owner's grandfather started it. Today, the third generation runs the business, and owner Matt Fants grew up around the work. He took it over to keep the family tradition going. Knowledge passes down through hands-on work, and the family name stands behind each job. That consistency has kept the company running in one town for decades.

The family applies that experience to the trees that grow around Culpeper. White oaks and chestnut oaks are common here, and an oak borer is killing many of them. Pines and tulip poplars are among the weakest trees and often blow over in summer thunderstorms. That knowledge helps the team tell a tree needing removal from one that can recover. Removals happen year-round, while oaks do best with pruning in November or December. Honest advice matters most, since not every tree is diseased or needs to come down.

Learn more about them:

Fant's Tree Service offers tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, stump removal, and crane work. The company also offers cabling, bracing, plant care, mulch, and hardscaping. Emergency storm service is available 24 hours a day, and pricing depends on each situation. The family does not subcontract or rent equipment, which keeps costs down. Arbor mats under the heavy equipment protect lawns from ruts. On each job, the team walks the property with the customer and explains every step.

Culpeper property owners who need tree care can contact Fant's Tree Service for an assessment. Their free, no-obligation estimates explain the work and the price. Financing is also available, and most calls get a same-day or next-day visit. Callers can reach the team at (540) 547-4056 to book an estimate or request storm help.

About Fant's Tree Service

Fant's Tree Service is a licensed and insured Virginia contractor that handles residential, commercial, and utility work. They serve Culpeper, Albemarle County, Lake Monticello, Palmyra, Madison, Orange, and Gordonsville. In 2021, Culpeper Star-Exponent readers voted it Best Tree and Landscaping Company.