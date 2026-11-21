Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Plus500 Named Winner Of Best Prediction Markets Platform At The 2026 Benzinga Awards

21.11.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga today announced Plus500 as the winner of Best Prediction Markets Platform in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. “Plus500 earned this award for its wide range of prediction markets, low trading fees, and transparent pricing”, explains Julie Dell'Olio, Director of Digital Research and Operations, DALBAR. “Its platform allows customers to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, including sports, politics, and economic developments, with clear information about contract prices and potential payouts. Its expansion into sports prediction markets in 2026 gives customers more trading opportunities through a regulated platform.” Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit . About Plus500 Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms. Our market-leading technology powers our products, operations and marketing programmes and our customer-centric approach, economic model and leadership teams enable us to provide attractive returns to stakeholders. To learn more, visit . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit . Methodology DALBAR evaluated submissions and nominees based on criteria tailored to each award category, assessing the quality, relevance, value and effectiveness of the products, services and customer experiences offered. The judging process considered both quantitative and qualitative factors, including product and service features, ease of use, customer support, cost relative to benefits, transparency, security and customer protections. When possible, DALBAR conducted hands-on reviews to assess the customer experience, including how easily customers could access information, navigate srvices and complete important tasks. Evaluators also considered whether new features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the award category, rather than simply representing something new. Evaluation criteria were adapted to the specific award, with finalists and winners determined by how well each submission met the relevant standards and demonstrated value to customers. Media Contact Benzinga

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News Source: Benzinga

21.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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