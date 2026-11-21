In what was another Delhi Metro reel-making controversy, a man recently went viral on social media after he filmed himself performing a bizarre pole-style dance inside a crowded coach, leaving fellow commuters amused and visibly uncomfortable over the sudden disruption during their daily commute.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man was seen using the vertical grab pole as a makeshift dance prop inside a crowded Delhi Metro and performing a bizarre yet attention-seeking dance routine while stunned commuters stood inches away.

The video was reportedly captured on a mobile phone by a friend accompanying the man, or by the creator himself, and later uploaded to social media, apparently as an Instagram Reel. It showed him using the metro's grab pole as a dance prop while fellow commuters stood nearby.

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Delhi Metro Coach Turns Into Dance Floor

The Delhi Metro has been at the centre of several viral social media controversies, including verbal and physical altercations among passengers, disruptive prank videos, and unauthorised dance reels filmed inside moving coaches.

The recent video, which went viral on Wednesday, November 18, showed a man making a reel by clinging to the vertical grab pole inside a packed Delhi Metro coach and gyrating to music while commuters standing inches away looked on awkwardly.

Undeterred by the crowded surroundings and the visible discomfort of fellow passengers, the man continued his routine for the camera, turning a regular metro ride into an unsolicited spectacle. The passengers were visibly uncomfortable with his behaviour, with several commuters stepping back or looking away to avoid being caught in the frame of the viral video.

A guy is posting this type of reels where he dance in delhi metro and disturbs other commuters. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2026

The video went viral at a time when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been repeatedly issuing public advisories and running awareness campaigns urging commuters to refrain from filming social media reels inside coaches and stations.

The recent trend of 'phone-sticking and running' to moving Metro train windows and filming staged videos, often involving creators pretending to chase departing trains, also prompted the DMRC to issue a warning in September. However, Delhi Metro coaches have often grabbed the attention of social media users for unusual and disruptive activities every day.

'Strict Action Should Be Taken': Netizens Slam Man's Metro Dance Reel

The viral video of the man's bizarre 'pole dance' for a reel inside the crowded Delhi Metro has sparked outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with users criticising his behaviour and calling for stricter action against such disruptions in public spaces.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the man for disrupting fellow commuters and using a public transport facility as a stage for personal entertainment. Others called for strict action against him, stating that such behaviour should not be encouraged in public spaces.

Another section of users mocked the man's dance moves, with one suggesting that he should take proper pole-dancing classes. Others questioned his need to perform such stunts in a crowded metro coach, while some called for stricter guidelines to prevent passengers from filming disruptive reels in public transport.

@gharkekalesh I would have slapped the living hell out of this Idiot!

- Amstallions (@AnkushM07531734) November 21, 2026

@gharkekalesh He deserves life imprisonment - 5 years for making reels in public and another 5 for that terrible dancing!

- hmm (@sambhavpandey) November 21, 2026

@gharkekalesh @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC is this nonsense acceptable in public places need strict guidelines for these kind of behaviour.

- Rajeev Matoor (@rajeev_matoor) November 21, 2026

@gharkekalesh Their should be parameter of social scoring and such bastards shud be banned from using public amenities entirely.

- Privatization is necessary (@Stock_analyst__) November 21, 2026

@gharkekalesh He should actually take classes of pole dance if he doesn't the same!

- Ritwik Tripathi (@Chotu7401) November 21, 2026

Jeets have absolutely no sense of public decorum. Kaha dekho waha camera nikaal ke mujra shuru kar deti hain. Even trains aren't spared anymore. Have some shame and leave public spaces alone.

- Abhayhnr ( lover of hindu girls) (@Hindujeet0) November 21, 2026

He need doctor

- Vivek Jainwall (@JainwallVivek) November 21, 2026

He deserves belt treatment

- अंगराज कर्ण (@ROMEO_77R) November 21, 2026

Instructions in the metro clearly mentions - No filming inside the metro or even on the platform but for some views they do this kind of things and by seeing their growth other also attempt to do so....

(Legal action should be taken)

- Aniket Upadhyay (@SpeakAniket) November 21, 2026

These type of people should be declared clinically insane and should be trated for insanity...

- Learn (@Bananatoffee112) November 21, 2026

Pole dance getting out of the hands

- Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 21, 2026

Now that's Delhi Metro. We need to put an end to this virus with the urgency of a zombie apocalypse.

What is even the thought behind this? Going viral for being a public nuisance isn't a flex. It just makes you look desperate. Please grow up! Shivam Singh (@PoeticShivam) November 21, 2026

Dancing and creating reels inside a crowded Delhi Metro, disturbing fellow commuters. Public transport is meant for everyone's convenience, not personal entertainment at the cost of others. Respect public spaces and fellow passengers.

#DelhiMetro #CivicSense #PublicEtiquette Kiara bansal (@ItsKiarabansal1) November 19, 2026

Delhi Metro is a public transport system, not a personal stage for Reels.

A man dancing inside a Metro coach has sparked criticism over the inconvenience caused to fellow commuters.

Constitutional rights also come with civic responsibilities. Respect public spaces.

#DelhiMetro TodayinBharat (@todayin_bharat) November 19, 2026

@Indian_Analyzer What abomination is this?

These kind of people are risk to the society. Should be arrested & amp; punished.

How can someone allow mentally hazardous materials in open public?

- Geopolitical Conundrums of Bharat (@GeoBharatIntel) November 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the incident has renewed debate over filming social media content inside crowded public transport, particularly when it inconveniences fellow passengers. The DMRC has previously prohibited reels, dance videos, and other activities that cause inconvenience to commuters inside Metro premises.

It remains to be seen whether the DMRC will take cognisance of the latest viral video and initiate any action against the man for filming the dance reel inside the crowded Metro coach.

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