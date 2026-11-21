Prithviraj Chavan Questions PM Modi Over Pakistan Minister's Visit

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pakistani Minister Musadik Masood Malik's visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum, demanding official clarity on the Centre's operational posture regarding Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Chavan directly questioned the status of the government's cross-border security measures amid high-level diplomatic visits from Islamabad. "This question should be asked to the Prime Minister, because the Prime Minister had stated at great length in English that our fight will continue, and if any incident happens, Operation Sindoor is ongoing. So, is Operation Sindoor still ongoing or has it been stopped? Because an attack has happened recently. Terrorism hasn't ended yet. So, first, the Prime Minister should clarify this," Chavan said.

Turning to domestic politics, the veteran Congress leader asserted that the outcome of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj local body elections reflects a clear shift in grassroots political sentiment against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He maintained that public confidence in the opposition has strengthened following persistent interventions by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on key institutional issues.

"Change is indeed happening in the country ever since Rahul ji took on an aggressive role and raised certain issues such as the actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI)... Now, from the figures coming in from Rajasthan today, one thing is clearly visible: the direction of the wind has changed," Chavan stated.

Attributing the electoral trends to widespread anti-incumbency, the Congress leader argued that the electorate is increasingly viewing the opposition as a viable governing choice. "People now want change. Modi ji's false promises have been exposed, and people have gained confidence that Rahul ji can provide an alternative leadership," he added.

The remarks came as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik visited India to participate in the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.