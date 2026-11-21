MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Prince William's wife Catherine will explore life beyond a cancer diagnosis in a personal documentary, almost two years after she revealed she was in remission, her office said on Saturday, November 21.

The British future queen, 44, also known as Kate Middleton, announced in March 2024 she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

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"Heal", described as a "deeply personal" documentary, will be broadcast by the BBC on November 29, the princess's Kensington Palace office said in a statement.

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It will air internationally via NBCUniversal in the United States on November 30, Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and CTV and Noovo in Canada on December 7, it added.

Catherine, whose formal title is Princess of Wales, has three children aged between eight and 13 with heir to the throne William.

She revealed she was in remission in January 2025.

The documentary "follows the princess on a personal journey through some of Britain's most spectacular landscapes" as she takes part in one of the UK's best-known endurance events, the Three Peaks Challenge, the statement said.

Participants in the challenge, which Catherine completed in June, climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

"Set against the backdrop of the challenge itself, the princess reflects on her own experience alongside individuals navigating their own health journeys," the statement said.

"Together they explore the profound impact serious illness can have on the whole person and the people, places and experiences that can help us heal," it added.

Catherine's father-in-law, King Charles III, was also diagnosed with cancer, which was revealed by Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024.

Charles, 78, has returned to public duties but is still being treated for an undisclosed cancer.

All funds generated by the documentary's distribution will go to Britain's Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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