MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

London: Two incidents involving outbound tankers struck by unidentified projectiles were reported near Khasab, Oman, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Saturday.

In the first incident, a tanker was struck on its stern at around 0500 GMT, about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab. A second incident was reported 50 minutes later, when a tanker was hit in its engine room about 17 nautical miles east of the port, according to separate UKMTO warnings.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents involved the same vessel.

No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remains unconfirmed, UKMTO said.

Authorities are investigating the incidents, and vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

Khasab is located on the Musandam Peninsula, along the southern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on commercial vessels have occurred frequently in recent weeks.