MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Oman is advancing a broad-based economic transformation aimed at diversifying its economy, strengthening competitiveness and positioning the Sultanate as a more influential regional and global economic hub, the Statistical Center for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) said.

In a report issued ahead of Oman's National Day on November 20, GCC-Stat highlighted the Sultanate's progress across investment, trade, logistics, energy and tourism, alongside growing efforts to build human capital and accelerate the transition toward a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy under Oman Vision 2040.

Oman's nominal gross domestic product reached about $109.7bn in 2025, while real GDP expanded 2.3%, underscoring the resilience of economic activity amid the country's ongoing diversification drive. Inflation remained contained at around 1%, while foreign reserve assets stood at $19.4bn, supporting macroeconomic stability and strengthening the economy's capacity to sustain investment and development.

Investment is emerging as a key pillar of Oman's diversification strategy. The stock of foreign direct investment reached about $80.4bn in 2025, while net FDI inflows totaled $4.956bn.

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm exemplifies Oman's efforts to capitalize on its strategic location and economic potential to attract international capital. Committed investment in the zone reached $22.9bn as of June 2026, representing a 141% increase from 2021.

Trade has also remained a major component of the economy, with Oman's merchandise trade reaching about $126.256bn in 2025.

Merchandise exports to other GCC countries totaled $7.9bn in 2024, reinforcing the Sultanate's role within regional supply chains and trade networks.

Tourism is another increasingly important driver of economic activity and diversification. Oman is leveraging its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and distinctive tourism assets to expand the sector and deepen its regional appeal.

Dhofar Governorate's Khareef season provides a clear example of tourism's economic contribution. Spending by visitors from GCC countries during the 2025 Khareef season was estimated at $83.8m, accounting for 23.3% of total visitor spending during the season and generating activity across hospitality, transport, retail and other services.

The designation of Al Jabal Al Akhdar as the GCC Tourism Capital has further elevated Oman's tourism profile, while creating additional opportunities for regional cooperation in destination development, tourism promotion and knowledge exchange.

Oman's development strategy extends beyond headline economic indicators, with human capital, quality of life and knowledge creation increasingly central to its long-term growth model.

The country continues to strengthen education, healthcare and social protection systems while expanding investment in research and innovation. Expenditure on research and experimental development reached about $492.6m in 2025, reflecting a growing commitment to building the capabilities needed for a knowledge-based, future-ready economy.

Researcher density stood at 1,242 researchers per million people, highlighting continued efforts to expand the country's research base and strengthen its capacity for innovation.

Women are also playing an increasingly significant role in economic activity. The labor force participation rate among Omani women aged 15 and above reached 32.9% in 2025, reflecting their growing contribution to the labor market and the country's broader development agenda.