QIA, Brookfield Corporation Announce Initiative To Explore Investments In Critical Industries
Doha: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Corporation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on exploring potential
investments in Germany's critical industries and defence sector.
The MoU is designed to encourage collaboration between the parties in identifying and executing such opportunities, with the aim of investing a combined aggregate amount of €15bn.
According to a statement issued by QIA, Germany has identified defence as one of its priority critical industries, emphasising the strengthening of domestic production capacity, technological sovereignty and resilience.
CEO of QIA Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi said:“This agreement reflects QIA's commitment to long-term investment in strategically important sectors. In partnership with Brookfield, we look forward to supporting the growth and resilience of Germany's economy.”
For his part, CEO of Brookfield Bruce Flatt said:“We are thrilled to partner with QIA on this important initiative. Brookfield's investment and operating expertise across high-quality industrial businesses, which provide essential products and services underpinning the global economy, is ideally suited to supporting Germany's objective of building the critical production capacity required for a more resilient European industrial base.”
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