MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: German automotive giant Volkswagen Group has hailed Qatar as an important and trusted long-term partner, saying the longstanding investment partnership between the two sides provides a strong foundation for navigating the profound transformation reshaping the global automotive industry.

Speaking to to Qatar News Agency (QNA), a Volkswagen Group spokesperson said Qatar's investment in the group reflects a long-term commitment, noting that continuity in such partnerships is particularly valuable at a time of profound change in the automotive industry.“Trust does not develop overnight,” the spokesperson said, stressing that it is built through reliability, sustained dialogue and a shared understanding of the importance of long-term business development. The partnership with Qatar, he added, has evolved over many years and demonstrated its resilience through varying economic and geopolitical conditions.

Qatar has substantial investment expertise, extensive international networks and long experience as a global investor, while Volkswagen brings industrial capabilities, technological expertise and a broad international presence.