MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QNB attributed the widening productivity gap between the United States and Europe primarily to differences in technological development, noting that the divergence was not the result of a single temporary economic shock but reflected structural differences in the sectors each economy specialises in, the types of investment firms make, and how quickly new technologies are adopted and spread.

In its weekly report, QNB suggested that the growing wave of artificial intelligence (AI) investment could widen the gap further in the near term, pointing to continued divergence in economic growth prospects. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects US growth of 2.2 percent in 2026 and 2.1 percent in 2027, while Euro area growth is projected at 1.0 percent in both years.

The report noted that narrowing Europe's productivity gap would require progress on three main fronts: building a larger and more dynamic technology sector, shifting investment towards information and communication technology (ICT) and intangible capital, and accelerating the adoption of new technologies across firms of all sizes.

It also noted that, for much of the period following the Second World War, Europe steadily caught up with the United States in productivity, with European labour productivity converging from 22 percent of the US level in 1945 to 95 percent in 1995. However, this trend reversed after peaking in the mid-1990s.

According to the OECD, productivity in the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) declined from roughly 90 percent of the US level in 2000 to 75 percent in 2024. The gap widened further in 2024 as US productivity rose by 2.2 percent, marking its second consecutive year of growth.

The report highlighted that these comparisons use output per hour worked, the preferred measure among economists, which captures how much economic value an hour of work produces.

It noted that this measure provides a more accurate basis for comparing the two economies, as it is not distorted by differences in working hours. Employees in Europe tend to work fewer hours than their US counterparts, partly because of more paid holidays, shorter typical working weeks for full-time employees and a larger share of part-time workers.

QNB pointed out that the divergence had become more visible in recent years. In 2023, productivity fell by 0.9 percent in the Euro area, the largest decline since 2009, while it increased by 1.6 percent in the United States. As the latest indication of the continuing divergence, the bank cited official data showing that EU productivity per hour increased by 0.8 percent in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier, compared with annual growth of 2.2 percent in the United States over the same period.

QNB's weekly report identified three key factors behind the transatlantic productivity gap: the concentration of US productivity gains in the technology sector, differences in the types of investment, and the slower spread of new technologies across European firms.

Regarding the first factor, the report noted that the technology sector accounted for a large share of the US productivity advantage, with industries such as software, telecommunications and digital services serving as major drivers of productivity growth in the United States.

In this context, it pointed out that productivity in the US information and communications sector grew by 27.2 percent between the end of 2019 and mid-2024, compared with only 6.5 percent in the Euro area over the same period.

The second factor concerned differences in investment patterns, despite broadly similar overall investment levels in the United States and Europe.

QNB cited a 2026 European Central Bank (ECB) study which found that, although overall investment levels in the EU and the United States were broadly similar, the EU invested less in intangible and tangible ICT capital, such as software, data, computers and networks. The study concluded that this difference explained part of the productivity gap.

The bank explained that this type of investment was important because it equipped each worker with better tools, raising the value of each hour worked.

The report suggested that the current AI investment boom could further widen this difference, noting that US business investment rose at an annualised rate of 12.7 percent in the third quarter of 2026, led by equipment spending.

According to estimates by ING, overall technology investment accounted for around a third of US gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2026.

The report also highlighted OECD estimates indicating that recent US productivity gains might partly be driven by capital deepening associated with AI adoption, meaning more and better technology per worker. Europe has so far experienced no comparable investment wave, suggesting that the productivity gap is more likely to widen than narrow in the near term.

Regarding the third factor, QNB identified the slower spread of new technologies across European firms as an additional obstacle to improving productivity.

It explained that technology raises productivity only when businesses actually adopt it and reorganise their operations and working practices around it

The bank noted that Europe had fallen behind in this area, citing data showing that annual productivity growth in the US services sector averaged 3.2 percent between 1995 and 2005, compared with just 0.9 percent in Europe.

QNB concluded its analysis by noting that, according to the ECB, high barriers to market entry protect existing firms, reduce technology diffusion and constrain the entry of younger firms, which are more likely to innovate.