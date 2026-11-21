New York Times Columnist Nicholas Kristof Names Saga Education a 2026 Holiday Impact Prize Honoree

- Nicholas Kristof, New York Times ColumnistNEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saga Education, a national nonprofit that provides high-impact, small-group math tutoring to middle and high school students during the school day, has been named a 2026 Holiday Impact Prize honoree by Nicholas Kristof, the two-time Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times columnist. Saga is one of three organizations featured in Kristof's annual holiday giving column, published November 21, 2026.Nearly one million students risk failing Algebra 1 every year. Saga has a proven way to help them catch up: a trained tutor in their corner, all year long. Kristof's recognition launches Saga's holiday campaign to bring that support to more students. A full year of tutoring costs less than $1,500 per student.“One of the great challenges in America is inequity, and the best solution is education. But the kids who most need that education escalator are the ones for whom it's typically broken. Every year, nearly a million students are at risk of failing Algebra 1, a course that stands between them and high school graduation. Saga Education brings the kind of individualized math tutoring affluent families pay for into the public school day, supporting students in ways that can be transformative not just for their futures, but for this country as well. What I love about the program is that it has a huge amount of evidence behind it, and Saga has found a way to deliver it inexpensively so that all students can benefit,” said Kristof.“Students can catch up in math when a tutor shows up for them every week, all year. We have tested that idea in randomized trials in public schools for the last 12 years, and the evidence keeps telling us the same thing: it works. Nick Kristof's readers care about what works, and we're grateful he is sharing our students' story with them. With your help, we can put a tutor in the corner of thousands more students,” said Alan PG Safran, co-founder and CEO of Saga Education.“Each year, a million students across the nation risk failing Algebra 1 and dropping out. We intend to redouble our efforts to drive that number down.”Math builds on itself. A student who misses one concept struggles with the next, and by Algebra 1 those gaps can grow too wide for one teacher with a full classroom to close. The stakes are high: Urban Institute research found that math skills in childhood are more closely linked to adult earnings than reading, health, or relationships. And years after the pandemic, U.S. math learning still hasn't recovered.Saga pairs students with a trained tutor in groups of two to four, at least three times a week during the school day, for the full year. Tutors follow a structured curriculum aligned with what students are learning in class. Saga also advises states and districts on how to do tutoring right.The model is backed by rigorous research. Based on three randomized trials in Chicago and New York City public high schools, Arnold Ventures' Social Programs That Work review rates Saga's tutoring Top Tier, its highest evidence rating. Students who received tutoring gained about twice as much math learning as in a typical year. In July, the STEM director of Chicago Public Schools told the city's Board of Education that Saga is the district's“most effective high school intervention for students that are furthest from opportunities.”“I am delighted that Saga has received recognition for its pioneering work advancing math proficiency,” said Dr. Karl W. Reid, founder and principal of The OASIS Group and co-chair of Saga's National Governing Board.“This honor will help us scale our impact to reach countless more young people-high potential students who only lack an opportunity to learn in an environment of academic excellence and high expectations."About Saga EducationSaga Education is a national nonprofit that provides high-impact, small-group math tutoring to middle and high school students during the school day. Its model is rated Top Tier by independent evaluators, and students who receive tutoring gain about twice as much math learning as in a typical year. A full year costs $1,500 per student. Learn more at saga.

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Saga Education Named 2026 Kristof Holiday Impact Prize Honoree News Provided By SAGA Innovations, Inc November 21, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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