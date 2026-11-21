* Marquez crashes out of third place with title nearly won

* Marquez can still win title in Sunday's race

Marc Marquez's chance to clinch an eighth MotoGP title on Saturday ended in the gravel when the Ducati rider crashed out of third place on the penultimate lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint which was won by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Marquez had needed to outscore title rival Jorge Martin by just two points to be crowned champion on Saturday but the Ducati rider lost control on lap 11 and went out.

Aprilia's Martin eventually finished fifth to reduce Marquez's lead to 55 points ahead of Sunday's race, where Marquez can still seal the title with a round to spare.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez finished second while Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez completed the podium.

The crash also keeps alive Bezzecchi's very slim title hopes but the Italian remains 62 points adrift and will need Marquez to score no further points this season to stay in contention.

"I'm so happy. The sprint has been like a torture for me till now, so very, very happy to make this kind of result," said Bezzecchi after his first sprint victory of the season.

"Huge thanks to the team because they never stop believing in me... Now we continue working for tomorrow and we will try our best also in the longer race (on Sunday)."

MARQUEZ EXERCISES CAUTION

Bezzecchi had broken the lap record to snatch pole and the Italian had the perfect start off the line while Fernandez found a way past a cautious Marquez to move up to second.

Bezzecchi and Fernandez peeled away at the front and Marquez seemed to be holding up the rest of the pack while his brother Alex moved up to fourth behind him, with Martin back in seventh despite his best efforts to overtake riders.

Martin continued to look for openings and although he moved up to sixth when he overtook VR46 Racing's Fabio di Giannantonio, he could not find a way past KTM's Pedro Acosta, who will be Marquez's teammate at Ducati next season.

However, light rain had started to fall across the track and Marc crashed out right in front of his brother Alex, sliding into the gravel as shocked spectators looked on in disbelief.

"Everything was going really under control... But then we arrive at turn seven and suddenly it was this slight rain that caused him to crash," Alex said.

"Then for three to four corners I was super slow because I don't want to crash!"

Alex then kept Acosta at bay on the last lap to secure the final podium spot, finishing less than half a second ahead of the KTM rider.

Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati Marco Bezzecchi