MENAFN - Gulf Times) Drivers at next week's Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will need to make at least two pit stops for mandated tire changes, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Pirelli, the F1 tire supplier, is limiting cars racing next weekend at the Lusail International Circuit to 27 laps on a set of tires. With 57 laps to run, that means at least two stops in the pit.

Per The Athletic, the difficult Lusail track is hard on tires because its high-speed corners lead to tire wear and degradation.

This is not the first time that Pirelli has installed a lap limit on the tires. In 2023, it was 18 laps, and in 2025, drivers could go as far as 25 laps before a pit stop.

In 2024, when no tire mandates were in place, the tires of cars driven by Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz were punctured during the race.

Max Verstappen is the defending champion in Qatar.

--Field Level Media

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix The Athletic tire changes