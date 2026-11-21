Qatar Showcases Preparations For 2029 FIVB Men's World Championship At FIVB Congress
Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC, reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to developing volleyball, highlighting the successful hosting of the FIVB U17 World Championship and the partnership with FIVB to establish an international centre of excellence for beach volleyball in Doha.
Sheikha Asma al-Thani, Director of Marketing, Communications and International Cooperation at the QOC, presented 'The Road to 2029', outlining Qatar's vision for the championship, which will bring together 32 national teams for 64 matches over 17 days.
The presentation highlighted Qatar's world-class infrastructure, compact hosting model and proven experience in delivering major international events, alongside its ambition to expand participation and create a lasting legacy for volleyball across the region.Qatar Olympic Committee QOC 40th FIVB World Congress Qatar
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