MENAFN - Gulf Times) LIV Golf, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrew its support, owes the R&A more than $650,000, co reported Friday.

Earlier this month, LIV's lawyers told a judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey that the league would cease operations.

According to the report, LIV will focus on paying creditors and selling its assets. Among those owed money are top players Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, all of whom are among the former LIV players heading to the DP World Tour.

The R&A, golf's governing body based in St. Andrews, Scotland, is also among the creditors. It agreed to a partnership with LIV in February to provide course-maintenance support.

"This consultancy support will help elevate conditions across the league's 14-event season, spanning ten countries and five continents," an R&A statement read at the time of the agreement.

Along with the R&A, small businesses that worked with LIV are also awaiting payment, including Global Infusion Group and BD365 Clean.

"Look, I come from a family of entrepreneurs, a family of small business entrepreneurs and know the challenge that that is," LIV CEO Scott O'Neil said in August about the unpaid vendors at LIV's New York event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

"So what I would say to them is we're doing everything we can to make sure we can do right by them and the work they committed, and I hope we can. For the next generation, it will certainly be a different business with a different process."

--Field Level Media

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia R & A $650 000