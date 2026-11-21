MENAFN - Gulf Times) Abdulrahman Mohammed al-Attiyah's AF Mezan produced an impressive performance to break his maiden at the fifth attempt, landing the Al Gharafa Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse on Saturday. The victory came on the grey colt's third start in Qatar and highlighted his considerable potential over seven furlongs.

Ridden with confidence by Marco Casamento, AF Mezan settled patiently before unleashing a decisive late acceleration inside the final 200 metres to sweep past his rivals and secure a comfortable victory in the contest for three-year-old Purebred Arabians.

The result also completed a notable double for trainer Jassim al-Ghazali and a treble for Casamento, underlining the jockey's outstanding afternoon at the Al Uqda meeting.

Breaking from stall two, AF Mezan initially settled in third before Casamento gradually restrained him, allowing the colt to settle further back in the field. Grendel Al Shahania was among those ahead of him as the early pace began to take shape.

Assufurrat briefly set the tempo before AZ Hadi moved to the front, with Urgence and Gossip Al Cem tracking the leaders. Approaching the home turn, AZ Hadi and Urgence began to establish an advantage, appearing to have positioned themselves to fight out the finish.

AF Mezan, however, was quietly making progress through the field, with Casamento conserving his mount's energy for the decisive stages.

Urgence took command entering the straight as AZ Hadi began to weaken, while Gossip Al Cem and Grendel Al Shahania emerged as serious challengers. With 300 metres remaining, Urgence looked well placed to claim the honours.

But the race changed dramatically when Casamento asked AF Mezan for his effort.

Producing a devastating turn of foot inside the final 200 metres, the grey colt accelerated past his tiring rivals with remarkable ease, quickly putting daylight between himself and the chasing pack to claim an emphatic maiden victory.

It was an authoritative performance that demonstrated both AF Mezan's developing ability and his capacity to deliver under pressure. For al-Attiyah, the breakthrough success marks an encouraging milestone in the colt's career, while al-Ghazali and Casamento had further reason to celebrate following their respective doubles and trebles.

In the card opener, Gold Medallist continued his upward trajectory with an impressive victory in the opening race, the 1400m Thoroughbred Handicap (0–70) for three-year-old+, a Class 6 contest featuring 11 runners. The four-year-old bay gelding, owned by Mohammed Shaheen al-Kuwari and trained by Jassim al-Ghazali, doubled his career tally on his fourth outing of the campaign, scoring by 13⁄4 lengths under Marco Casamento.

Hazaa Al Shahania made a winning return to action with a dramatic last-gasp victory in race four of the day, the 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (0–65), a Class 6 contest featuring eight runners. The six-year-old chestnut gelding, representing Al Ghazali Stud, put his winless previous campaign firmly behind him with a 1⁄2-length success for trainer Nasser al-Ghazali, under Casamento.

RESULTS

14th Al Rayyan Race meeting in Al Uqda - Al Gharafa Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Gharafa Cup, 3YO Purebred Arabian

AF Mezan (FR), Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-65, 3yo+

Muataz (QA), Hamad al-Jehani, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85, 4yo+

Caid Du Soleil (FR), Rudy Nerbonne, Patrick Cosgrave

Local Purebred Arabian Novice, 3yo+

Mutheer Al Naif (QA), Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75, 3yo+

Son Of Sarabi (GB), Mohammed Balasim al-Jumaili, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-65, 3yo+

Hazaa Al Shahania (QA), Nasser al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Thoroughbred Rated Maiden, 3-6yo

Nice Heart (QA), Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-60, 3yo+

Zaaeem (GB), Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Patrick Cosgrave

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-70, 3yo+

Gold Medallist (IRE), Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

AF Mezan Al Gharafa Cup Al Uqda Racecourse Qatar