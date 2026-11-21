MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Crypto Breaking News interviews founder Viktoriia Vasylchenko on how Web3 businesses, entrepreneurs and technology professionals can support disadvantaged youth through education, mentorship and career opportunities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Share To Care World, an international philanthropic initiative led by founder and CEO Viktoriia Vasylchenko, is encouraging businesses and technology professionals to explore new ways of supporting disadvantaged young people through education, practical skills and professional opportunities.

The initiative was recently featured in an exclusive interview published by Crypto Breaking News, highlighting how companies operating in blockchain, Web3, artificial intelligence and other technology sectors can make a meaningful contribution to youth development without necessarily relying on traditional financial donations. Building Opportunities Beyond Traditional Charity

Founded by Ukrainian philanthropist Viktoriia Vasylchenko, Share To Care World focuses on supporting vulnerable young people, including orphans, refugees and children affected by conflict or limited access to education.

Its approach is based on a simple principle: young people need more than immediate assistance. They also need access to the knowledge, confidence and professional connections that can help them become independent and build successful futures.

“Talent is everywhere. But opportunity is not,” Vasylchenko explained during her interview with Crypto Breaking News.

Through initiatives such as Adopt a Genius, the organization aims to connect students with educational institutions, business leaders and industry professionals willing to share their expertise and resources.

The long-term vision is to help one million young people access educational and professional opportunities by 2030. How Businesses in Dubai and Beyond Can Make a Difference

With Dubai emerging as an international hub for innovation, financial technology and entrepreneurship, Share To Care World sees opportunities to connect the private sector with young people seeking practical education and career development.

Companies can contribute in different ways, including providing access to online courses, professional mentorship, training materials, technology tools, internships and networking opportunities.

A technology company might introduce students to artificial intelligence or cybersecurity. A financial services professional could teach the fundamentals of responsible financial decision-making. An entrepreneur could mentor a young person interested in building a business.

These contributions do not necessarily require large financial commitments, but they can help students develop valuable skills and discover professional pathways. Connecting the Web3 Industry with Education

The recent Crypto Breaking News interview explores how the global cryptocurrency and blockchain sector can participate in this educational mission.

Beyond developing financial products and digital infrastructure, Web3 companies possess technical knowledge, educational resources and international networks that could support the next generation.

Potential areas of learning include blockchain technology, digital finance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the broader digital economy.

Share To Care World is particularly interested in building partnerships that allow students to access practical education and learn directly from experienced professionals.

The organization is also exploring the possibility of introducing compliant cryptocurrency donation solutions in the future. However, it does not currently accept cryptocurrency donations.

For now, the emphasis remains on sharing knowledge, creating opportunities and developing meaningful collaborations. A Vision for One Million Young People by 2030

Vasylchenko believes that the private sector can play a central role in helping disadvantaged young people move toward economic independence.

“My goal is to help one million young people by 2030. I believe it's possible because companies already have the knowledge, expertise and resources to make a difference. We just need to build the right partnerships to bring them to the children who need them.”

Her vision extends beyond helping students complete their education. The objective is to help them develop practical skills, establish careers and ultimately become capable of creating opportunities for others.

Through greater collaboration between businesses, educational institutions, technology companies and philanthropic organizations, Share To Care World hopes to demonstrate that corporate social responsibility can also take the form of mentorship, knowledge sharing and access to professional networks. Read the Interview and Learn More

The full interview with Viktoriia Vasylchenko, published by Crypto Breaking News, explores her philanthropic journey, the Adopt a Genius initiative and the opportunities for Web3 companies to support young people through education.

Original interview:

Share To Care World official website:

About Share To Care World

Share To Care World is an international nonprofit initiative founded by Viktoriia Vasylchenko. The organization works to empower disadvantaged young people through education, mentorship, skills development and professional opportunities. Through partnerships with individuals, businesses and educational organizations, it seeks to help students build independent and successful futures. About Crypto Breaking News

Crypto Breaking News is an international digital media platform covering cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, financial technology and innovation. The publication provides news, interviews, business insights and industry coverage for a global audience. Media Contact

Vincenzo StefaniniFounder, Crypto Breaking NewsWeb3 Digital LDubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: ...Website: