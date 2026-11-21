MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality has reaffirmed its commitment to create child-friendly public spaces across Qatar through continued investment in parks, beaches, playgrounds, recreational facilities, and public amenities.

On the occasion of World Children's Day, the ministry noted that these efforts are part of a wider vision to enhance quality of life, promote healthy lifestyles and encourage outdoor activities.

It also aims to ensure that children and families have access to safe, accessible, and attractive environments where they can spend time together, explore their surroundings, and enjoy recreational experiences.

The ministry's ongoing development of parks and public beaches reflects the importance of providing children with opportunities for physical activity, social interaction, and outdoor learning.

By equipping parks with diverse play facilities, open green spaces, walking paths, seating areas, and family-oriented amenities, the ministry is helping create destinations that serve different age groups and accommodate a wide range of recreational needs.

Such facilities encourage children to engage in active play, develop physical skills, build friendships, and experience the benefits of spending time outdoors, while parents and families enjoy comfortable surroundings for relaxation and leisure.

The number of public parks and gardens across the country exceeded 150 with more parks and green areas set to be introduced over the coming years.

The country's total green spaces exceeded 18mn sq m, marking a 2.3% increase compared with 2023, while 840,000 trees were planted under the national 'Plant 10 Million Trees' initiative. The efforts of the ministry in this regard are constantly going on to expand greenery, improve the urban environment and provide residents with more outdoor recreational opportunities.

Many of these parks, and, in particular, the neighbourhood family parks and gardens, are well equipped with sophisticated kids play areas with excellent public services facilities, advanced safety features, and the necessary equipment to give children and their families quality time completely free of charge.

Most of these destinations conveniently located within walking distances of the different key residential areas across the country, the ministry pointed out.

The ministry's achievements also extend to developing facilities that offer a wider range of services for visitors. For example, Rawdat Al Hamama Park opened with a capacity of 10,000 visitors per day and covers 176,000sq m, including approximately 138,000sq m of green space.

It features a 1,197m air-conditioned outdoor track, offering a comfortable setting for walking and jogging and encouraging residents to maintain active lifestyles.

In the meantime, maintenance, cleanliness, and safety remain central to delivering a positive experience, as the ministry's park-management services include regular maintenance of facilities, cleanliness of seating areas and restrooms, supervision, and coordination among municipal teams.

Security arrangements, awareness signage, and operational follow-up help maintain safe and orderly environments for visitors.

Similarly, public beaches development is considered important component of the ministry's efforts to expand family-oriented recreational destinations.

Accordingly, a beach-upgrade programme launched in 2025 covered 18 public beaches, including Al Farkiah, Al Ghariya, Al Kharaij, Al Wakra, Sealine, and Semaisma, reflecting the growing attention given to coastal recreation and family leisure.

Ministry of Municipality World Children's Day Parks