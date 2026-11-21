The Film Committee at Media City Qatar has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with its partners in Egypt and Jordan, marking a milestone in its vision to build a globally competitive regional film industry anchored in Qatar.

The partnerships connect production incentives with cross-border collaboration, talent development, and investment, creating new opportunities to produce films across the Arab world and bring regional stories to global audiences.

Announced at the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the bilateral MoUs establish frameworks supporting the regional reach of the Qatar Screen Production Incentive (QSPI), opening opportunities for cross-border productions and deepening cultural and economic ties.

The agreements provide a foundation for co-operation on production incentives, filming locations, talent development, and industry promotion, connecting Qatar's growing production ecosystem with creative expertise and resources across the Arab world.

The partnerships build on the launch of QSPI in 2025, with the programme's first pilot productions demonstrating early progress. Three major productions are already leveraging the QSPI, including one for a leading global streaming platform. These productions have created more than 500 jobs locally and generated business for Qatar's hotel, transport, security and logistics industries amongst others.

Hassan al-Thawadi, chairman of the Film Committee, said:“Our ambition is to build a film industry in the State of Qatar whose growth creates opportunity across the region. These partnerships are an important step towards that vision, bringing our countries' talent, expertise and locations into closer collaboration, giving filmmakers more opportunities to bring their stories to the screen.

“By working together with Egypt and Jordan, we can strengthen the connection between our creative industries, attract more production investment and develop skills that support lasting growth. This is central to the State of Qatar's role as a regional production hub and to our commitment to helping stories from the Arab world reach global audiences.”

Through the regional framework, eligible production expenditure incurred in partner countries may be recognised as qualifying expenditure under the QSPI. Up to 25% of a production's total qualifying expenditure may be incurred in approved partner countries, while the production remains financially, legally, and creatively connected to Qatar, including by completing post-production in Qatar. Eligibility remains subject to the applicable QSPI guidelines and approvals.

Ahmed Sami Badawi, managing director, Egypt Film Commission (EFC), said:“This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for the Egyptian film and television industry. Egypt has long held a leading position in the film industry across the Arab region and the Middle East, with a rich cinematic heritage, world-renowned filming locations, diverse landscapes, exceptional production capabilities, and a highly experienced pool of professional actors, technicians and production crews.”

Mohannad al-Bakri, managing director of the Royal Film Commission - Jordan, said:“This agreement stems from a common awareness that we have much more to offer when we pool our respective strengths and resources together, and that collaboration is the best way for us to compete, together, in the global industry.”