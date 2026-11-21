The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has opened its fourth annual scientific conference for 2026, focusing on respiratory, allergy and immunology diseases in primary healthcare.

The three-day event is being held under the patronage of HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, bringing together medical experts and specialists to discuss developments in healthcare and ways to improve patient care.

The conference also features a specialised exhibition involving medical and pharmaceutical companies, alongside scientific lectures, workshops and panel discussions.

In his opening address, QRCS Chairman Yousef al-Khater said the conference had strengthened its position over the years and become one of the prominent annual events on Qatar's national healthcare calendar.

He described it as a platform for exchanging professional expertise, discussing medical advances and improving the skills of healthcare workers.

Al-Khater said the conference reflected the organisation's commitment to developing specialised capabilities and supporting Qatar's healthcare system, adding that its humanitarian mission was closely linked to delivering healthcare while safeguarding human dignity and the right to medical treatment.

He also highlighted the medical sector's achievement of Diamond-level Canadian accreditation, describing it as recognition of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare quality and patient safety.

Conference Chairman and Director of QRCS' Training and Development Centre, Dr Ghanem al-Sulaiti, said the event demonstrated the organisation's commitment to continuing medical education and improving the quality of healthcare services.

He stressed the importance of primary healthcare in the early detection and treatment of diseases, as well as the ongoing monitoring of patients.

Respiratory illnesses, allergies and immune disorders present daily challenges for healthcare professionals, he said, requiring updated medical knowledge, accurate diagnosis and close co-operation between different specialties.