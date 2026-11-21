European Commission Takes Systems Offline After AI Cyberattack Arabian Post
Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Thursday that the campaign was first detected on 22 October and confirmed during an initial investigation on 26 October. The EU executive temporarily disabled affected applications as a precaution, with most subsequently restored.
Regnier said investigators had not found evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole. However, the inquiry remains open, and the institution has not established publicly whether individual records were accessed or removed.
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