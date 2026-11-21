MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The European Commission has confirmed that an artificial intelligence-assisted cyberattack targeted its internal systems, forcing several applications offline while investigators examine the extent of the intrusion and whether sensitive information was exposed.

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Thursday that the campaign was first detected on 22 October and confirmed during an initial investigation on 26 October. The EU executive temporarily disabled affected applications as a precaution, with most subsequently restored.

Regnier said investigators had not found evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole. However, the inquiry remains open, and the institution has not established publicly whether individual records were accessed or removed.

<p>The Commission described the incident as an AI-generated cyber campaign involving misuse of a publicly available tool. Regnier declined to identify the software, specify the entry point or name those responsible. He said elements of the threat had been contained without declaring the incident fully resolved.</p> <p>The disruption affected personnel services used by Commission employees, including Sysper, which handles payslips, working hours and leave requests, and MyPMO, which manages medical reimbursements. Translation services were also disrupted. Those details have not all been confirmed individually by the Commission.</p> <p>The interruptions lasted more than 10 days. Sysper and MyPMO were restored earlier this week, although Sysper experienced another interruption on Wednesday. Some employees were unable to submit timesheets or request leave, while salary payments continued.</p> <p>Attention has focused on ARTEX, an open-source AI-powered penetration-testing framework capable of automating the discovery and exploitation of software weaknesses. The EU institutions' cybersecurity service, CERT-EU, identified activity involving the tool in its monitoring of threats, but the Commission has not publicly confirmed ARTEX was used in this specific intrusion.</p> See also Ukraine warns of Dahua camera breaches involving cloud access <p>The incident has raised questions about how quickly autonomous software can turn publicly available security capabilities against institutional networks. Its description of an AI-generated campaign therefore does not establish that the attack was conducted without human supervision.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>ARTEX is designed to coordinate tasks through large language models, allowing automated agents to probe computer networks and undertake successive stages of security testing. Similar capabilities can be misused by attackers to identify vulnerable systems and accelerate unauthorised access.</p> <p>On 5 November, CERT-EU warned that malicious operators were exploiting ARTEX and that its availability could make automated attacks faster and more widespread. The advisory distinguished the legitimate use of penetration-testing software from its deployment in hostile campaigns.</p> <p>The US Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a separate alert on 13 November, stating that criminal and state-sponsored operators had used ARTEX in campaigns against organisations across multiple industries since at least August. Its assessment described operations progressing from initial reconnaissance to privileged access in less than three hours in some cases.</p> <p>The FBI also said security researchers had identified more than 1,600 ARTEX management consoles accessible from the internet by early November. That figure concerned broader exposure of the software and did not identify the European Commission as one of those deployments.</p> <p>The Commission also did not confirm how many employees experienced interrupted access, the precise duration of each service outage or whether any of the unavailable applications remained subject to additional restrictions after restoration. These distinctions matter because switching a system off defensively does not, by itself, establish that its underlying database has been compromised.</p> See also Lazarus deploys post-quantum encryption in South Korean cyberattacks <p>Regnier said officials had informed the people concerned and were checking further additional systems as a preventive measure. The Commission is coordinating its response with CERT-EU and the European Data Protection Supervisor, which oversees compliance with data protection requirements at EU institutions.</p> <p>The Commission's digital security teams have been examining the affected environment, while senior administrators were briefed on the incident. Henna Virkkunen, the executive vice-president responsible for technological sovereignty, security and democracy, updated fellow commissioners on Wednesday.</p> <p>Asked about the timing of disclosure, Regnier rejected suggestions that officials had concealed the intrusion. He said releasing details while defensive measures were under way could compromise their effectiveness.</p> <p>No attacker has been publicly identified, and the Commission has disclosed neither a ransom demand nor a confirmed number of compromised records. Officials have also not specified which technical vulnerability, if any, enabled the initial attempt to access its systems.</p> <p>Commission staff were notified of the security incident under existing procedures. The shutdowns were described as protective action, rather than proof that each unavailable application had itself been breached.</p> <h2></h2>