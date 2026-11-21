MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Sui has launched its Hashi Bitcoin finance protocol on mainnet, enabling holders to borrow against Bitcoin-backed tokens through a network of more than 20 custody, trading and decentralised finance partners.

The launch, announced on Thursday, introduces hBTC, a token issued on Sui against Bitcoin retained on the Bitcoin network at a one-to-one ratio. Holders can use hBTC as collateral for stablecoin loans and other blockchain-based financial products without first selling their Bitcoin.

Fluid's lending service is live on Sui, initially allowing borrowers to pledge hBTC and receive USDC, a dollar-linked stablecoin. The arrangement connects Bitcoin collateral to a lending market while leaving borrowers exposed to changes in Bitcoin's price and the terms governing their loans.

Fluid founder and chief executive Samyak Jain described Bitcoin as a substantial pool of capital that could support credit markets. His assessment underscores the commercial ambition behind the launch, but the protocol has not disclosed enough operational data to independently establish the scale of lending activity, borrower participation or collateral utilisation since going live.

Other participants include Anchorage Digital, Upshift and HoneyB, alongside firms developing custody, liquidity and investment services. Sui said the launch coalition exceeds 20 organisations, although participation does not mean every partner's planned product is already available.

The protocol uses validators and cryptographic controls rather than relying on a single operator to secure the system, according to Sui. The underlying Bitcoin remains on its own network, while hBTC represents corresponding collateral that can circulate in applications built on Sui. The one-to-one backing describes token issuance, not a guarantee against market, technical or operational losses.

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Upshift has opened vault infrastructure intended to connect custodians, exchanges and wallets with professionally managed investment strategies. Its facilities include permissioned access and reporting of net asset value, features aimed partly at institutions needing greater oversight of deployed assets.

HoneyB, developed by Nectar Group and Amber Capital, is providing strategies through Upshift, including separate vaults denominated in USDC and hBTC. The arrangements envisage exposure to investments sourced from conventional financial markets, including real-world assets and publicly traded instruments. Returns will depend on the strategies employed rather than arising automatically from holding Bitcoin.

Upshift co-founder and co-chief executive Aya Kantorovich said its infrastructure was designed to connect custodians, exchanges and decentralised finance protocols with professionally managed Bitcoin strategies. The offering reflects efforts to provide institutions with access to blockchain products through familiar asset-management structures.

Anchorage Digital is supplying institutional custody access. Clients can use its Porto self-custody wallet to access hBTC and selected Fluid strategies, while additional settlement arrangements are expected in early 2027. BitGo is also identified as a prospective custody provider, with its participation expected to expand next year.

Cumberland and Wave Digital Assets are among the institutional participants expected to help deploy Bitcoin and stablecoins and provide liquidity for strategies operating through Hashi. The breadth of the partner network could support more active lending markets, although the amount ultimately deployed will depend on users, collateral availability and demand for borrowing.

Sui had previously announced more than $500 million in capital commitments from members of the Hashi launch coalition. Those commitments should not be confused with funds already deposited, loans outstanding or realised trading volumes following the mainnet activation.

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The launch also adds lending and yield opportunities being developed by Blueprint Finance, Bluefin, Cetus, Current and Suilend. Merkl is involved in on-chain incentives, while Ember is preparing further managed vaults expected later this year. Availability will differ by platform as integrations are introduced.

For Bitcoin holders, borrowing against hBTC provides a way to obtain stablecoin liquidity without an immediate sale of their original holdings. It also introduces the possibility of collateral liquidation if Bitcoin prices fall or lending requirements are breached. Smart-contract vulnerabilities, counterparty exposure and difficulties redeeming tokens are further risks associated with these arrangements.

The system's structure distinguishes it from arrangements that depend entirely on a centralised issuer of Bitcoin representations on another blockchain. Nevertheless, its decentralised security design does not eliminate the need to assess custody arrangements, validator assumptions and individual lending platforms before depositing assets.

Hashi was tested before its mainnet deployment, with Sui expanding the roster of financial participants ahead of activation. The next scheduled additions include Ember's vault offerings and further institutional settlement integrations, while individual exchanges and wallets will determine when customers can access the relevant products.

AP Crypto News Network