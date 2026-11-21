Promoting Common Human Development Through Exchanges And Mutual Learning Among Civilizations Arabian Post
By Seken Aday
Volume V of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China addresses major issues-such as China's development in the new era and the shared progress of the world-and presents China's reflections on the laws governing the development of human civilization and on questions of global governance. From a professional perspective, the“Global Civilization Initiative” not only embodies respect for the diversity of human civilizations but also offers a significant framework for fostering exchange and cooperation among different nations and cultures. Amid the deepening of globalization and complex shifts in the international landscape, the challenge of enhancing mutual understanding and building consensus-while respecting differences-stands as a crucial task for advancing the common development of human society.Respecting the Diversity of Civilizations and Laying a Solid Foundation for Equal Dialogue
The diversity of civilizations is an objective reality of human social development and a vital driving force for the sustained progress of human civilization. Countries differ in their historical traditions, values, social systems, and ways of life; rather than serving as grounds for estrangement, these differences should be viewed as opportunities to deepen mutual understanding and broaden horizons. As this book argues:“Diversity is the inherent nature of human civilization. It is precisely because countries possess distinct histories, cultures, and systems that there is a need for exchange, mutual learning, the sharing of strengths, and collective progress.” From the perspective of cross-cultural communication, effective dialogue requires, first and foremost, moving beyond the rigid mindset of evaluating other civilizations through the lens of a single cultural standard. It demands a commitment to equality, respect, and inclusion, alongside a sincere effort to grasp the historical contexts and social logic that underpin different cultures. Only by acknowledging the diversity of civilizational development can a foundation of trust be established for dialogue between different civilizations.
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