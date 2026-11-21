MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cryptocurrency prices tumbled on Friday as a market-wide sell-off erased substantial value, with an estimate putting the decline at $150 billion. Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since July, while losses spread across major digital assets.

The $150 billion figure circulated during a volatile session, although market trackers produced differing estimates depending on their valuation methods and observation periods. One snapshot put total cryptocurrency capitalisation at $2.02 trillion late on Friday, a decline of 8.76 per cent over 24 hours. The size of the daily contraction therefore depended heavily on when prices were measured.

Bitcoin traded at approximately $58,400 at 4.06pm New York time, down 5.78 per cent over 24 hours. Ether fell 8.65 per cent to about $1,604 as the second-largest cryptocurrency declined. The declines came as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets amid uncertainty over interest rates and technology-sector valuations.

<p>Selling extended well beyond the two largest tokens. XRP dropped 7.70 per cent to around 88.5 US cents, while BNB declined 7.82 per cent to $534.13. Solana lost 7.51 per cent to $67.38, and Dogecoin fell 9.09 per cent to approximately 5.27 cents. These prices represented a market snapshot rather than fixed closing levels, because trading continues around the clock.</p> <p>Forced closures of leveraged trading positions intensified the pressure. Data covering Binance, Bybit and OKX showed approximately $1.11 billion in liquidations over 24 hours, including $1.02 billion in positions betting on higher prices. Short positions accounted for about $88.1 million. Liquidation totals vary across data providers, exchanges and collection times, and should not be confused with the fall in the value of all cryptocurrencies.</p> See also From Dubai to the EU: how UAE-based crypto firms can expand under MiCA <p>Such liquidations occur when price movements exhaust the margin supporting leveraged trades, prompting exchanges to close positions automatically. A falling market can consequently trigger additional selling as traders are forced out of their positions. The imbalance between bullish and bearish liquidations underscored the extent to which the downturn caught traders positioned for gains.</p> <p>Bitcoin's breach of $60,000 marked another setback after sustained weakness throughout November. The token had changed hands above $61,000 earlier on Friday before slipping below the threshold. Its decline carried particular weight because Bitcoin represented roughly 58 per cent of aggregate cryptocurrency capitalisation in one late-session reading.</p> <p>The market retreat coincided with a broader reassessment of technology and other growth-oriented investments. Concerns about returns from heavy artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending weighed on equities, while higher borrowing costs undermined demand for speculative assets. Investors were also assessing regulatory uncertainty in the United States following the midterm elections.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds provided another indication of weakening appetite. Fund-flow figures showed $582 million in net withdrawals on Thursday, taking cumulative November outflows to about $3.47 billion. These vehicles give investors exposure to Bitcoin through conventional securities accounts, and sustained redemptions can add to selling pressure when underlying holdings are adjusted.</p> <p>The magnitude of the sell-off changed substantially during the session. Earlier readings had placed the combined market value above $2.1 trillion, while subsequent calculations showed deeper losses as Bitcoin and other leading tokens continued sliding. Differences in token coverage and circulating-supply estimates can also produce discrepancies among market-capitalisation trackers. A single headline figure should consequently be treated as a time-specific estimate rather than an independently settled amount.</p> See also Bitget targets Thai market through licensed exchange purchase <p>The weakness was accompanied by higher expected price volatility in derivatives markets. Options pricing indicated greater demand for protection against sharp moves, while falling futures exposure suggested some traders were scaling back leveraged commitments. These signals reflected stress across trading venues, although they did not establish how long the pressure would persist.</p> <p>The decline also highlighted the limitations of market capitalisation as a measure of money leaving the sector. Capitalisation is calculated by multiplying each token's circulating supply by its quoted market price. When prices fall, the total valuation can contract sharply without an equivalent sum being withdrawn in cash. Conversely, a rebound in quotations can restore paper value without fresh investment matching the reported increase.</p> <p>Trading conditions remained uneven across digital assets. A late-session market snapshot showed cryptocurrency turnover of approximately $114.54 billion over 24 hours, reflecting activity during the decline. Ether accounted for 9.6 per cent of total market value, compared with Bitcoin's 57.8 per cent. Among a selection of 38 leading cryptocurrencies, Zcash suffered a particularly steep decline of almost 18 per cent, while Monero was little changed.</p> <p>AP Crypto News Network</p> <h2></h2>