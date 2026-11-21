Crypto Market Loses $150 Billion Amid Broad Sell-Off Arabian Post
The $150 billion figure circulated during a volatile session, although market trackers produced differing estimates depending on their valuation methods and observation periods. One snapshot put total cryptocurrency capitalisation at $2.02 trillion late on Friday, a decline of 8.76 per cent over 24 hours. The size of the daily contraction therefore depended heavily on when prices were measured.
Bitcoin traded at approximately $58,400 at 4.06pm New York time, down 5.78 per cent over 24 hours. Ether fell 8.65 per cent to about $1,604 as the second-largest cryptocurrency declined. The declines came as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets amid uncertainty over interest rates and technology-sector valuations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment