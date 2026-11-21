MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2026 – PayerMax, a global payment solutions provider, and ShopeePay, a leading digital payment brand in Southeast Asia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 to deepen their existing partnership and explore further opportunities in digital payments and merchant services.

The signing ceremony was attended by Teddy Setiawan Tee, Regional Director, Indonesia at PayerMax, and Lala Eka Nilam, President Director of ShopeePay Indonesia.

Building on their existing payment collaboration, both companies aim to expand payment acceptance capabilities for merchants and explore new opportunities to connect international businesses with local payment ecosystems. The partnership reflects their shared commitment to enhancing payment experiences, addressing diverse consumer preferences, and supporting the continued development of digital commerce across Southeast Asia.

Building on Existing Payment Collaboration

Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia remains an important market for PayerMax, with diverse payment ecosystems and distinct consumer preferences across countries. For international businesses entering or expanding in the region, offering familiar local payment methods is essential to delivering convenient and seamless payment experiences.

PayerMax and ShopeePay have already established a strong foundation for collaboration in local digital payments.

In Malaysia, for example, PayerMax enables eligible merchants to offer ShopeePay as a payment option through their existing checkout integration, supporting both wallet balance payments and SPayLater for eligible consumers. This allows merchants in gaming, digital entertainment, and other online service sectors to provide more flexible payment choices while simplifying local payment integration and management.

Beyond payment acceptance, both teams have also worked closely on payment-related fund flows and reconciliation processes, establishing clear operational procedures that support transparency and confidence in their collaboration.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how closer collaboration between payment service providers can help international merchants address practical payment needs, streamline operations, and deliver more convenient payment experiences to local consumers.

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Exploring Further Opportunities in Digital Payments and Merchant Services

Under the MOU, PayerMax and ShopeePay will explore collaboration in the following areas:

Digital Payment Collaboration: Exploring opportunities to strengthen existing cooperation in digital payment services to address evolving merchant and consumer payment needs. Merchant Payment Solutions: Exploring opportunities to provide international merchants with more locally relevant payment choices and support diverse digital commerce scenarios. Merchant Growth and Engagement: Exploring localized marketing initiatives and smoother payment experiences to help merchants reach more consumers, encourage repeat purchases, and support transaction growth.

Through these initiatives, both companies aim to build on their existing partnership, combining payment capabilities and local market expertise to support the evolving needs of businesses operating across Southeast Asian markets.

Supporting the Growth of Digital Commerce in Southeast Asia

As digital commerce continues to evolve, merchants increasingly need payment solutions that accommodate different consumer behaviors, transaction preferences, and business models.

From gaming and digital entertainment to e-commerce and online services, providing suitable local payment options can help businesses create more accessible payment experiences and better serve consumers in different markets.

By deepening their existing partnership, PayerMax and ShopeePay look forward to identifying further opportunities to enhance local payment experiences, strengthen merchant engagement, and support international businesses as they expand across the region.

Teddy Setiawan Tee, Regional Director, Indonesia at PayerMax, said:

“Southeast Asia is a dynamic digital payment market, where understanding local payment preferences is essential for international businesses. At PayerMax, we believe that strong local partnerships play a key role in helping merchants navigate different markets. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with ShopeePay and exploring opportunities that can better serve merchants and consumers across the region.”

Lala Eka Nilam, President Director of ShopeePay Indonesia, said:

“Our partnership with PayerMax has helped connect ShopeePay Indonesia with merchants beyond Southeast Asia, supported by close collaboration on payment acceptance, fund flows, and reconciliation. This strong operational foundation has enabled us to better serve both merchants and consumers.

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Looking ahead, we see opportunities to combine PayerMax's merchant connections with ShopeePay's understanding of Indonesian consumers and campaign expertise to explore more relevant marketing initiatives and smoother payment experiences. Together, we aim to help merchants attract and retain customers, drive transaction growth, and contribute to greater digital financial inclusion in Indonesia.”

Through this MOU, PayerMax and ShopeePay reaffirm their commitment to building on their existing collaboration, leveraging their complementary capabilities to explore new opportunities for merchants and consumers across Southeast Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ShopeePay

ShopeePay is a digital payment and financial services provider in Southeast Asia and Brazil, offering users and merchants integrated access to everyday financial solutions.

Launched in 2015, ShopeePay empowers digital lifestyles by enabling seamless transactions through multiple linked payment methods. It also provides access to value-added financial services through partnerships, including lending, insurance, and investments. For merchants, ShopeePay's payment infrastructure helps streamline operations and capture new growth opportunities in the digital economy.

ShopeePay is part of Monee, the digital financial services arm of Sea, a global technology company. Monee's mission is to better the lives of individuals and businesses in Southeast Asia and Latin America by advancing financial inclusion through technology.

For more information, visit

About PayerMax

PayerMax is a global payments company with a network spanning 150+ countries and regions and supporting 600+ payment methods. Our integrated acquiring, payout and collection capabilities enable enterprises to operate and expand across borders.

With deep local expertise across both high-growth and mature markets, we combine payment technology, local teams and partnerships with banks and payment networks to connect global businesses with digital economies worldwide.

For more information, please visit .