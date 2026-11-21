MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Surpassing the 10,000-screening target, the nationwide World Diabetes Day 2026 initiative brings communities together to promote diabetes awareness, early detection and preventive healthcare, earning recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2026 – Diabetes Malaysia and Alpro Pharmacy have joined forces to make history, successfully conducting 11,007 blood glucose screenings across Malaysia within just 48 hours, surpassing their initial target of 10,000 screenings and earning recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for“Most Blood Glucose Screenings Conducted in a Campaign”. This milestone reflects a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in public health and encouraging a healthier Malaysia.

Held in conjunction with World Diabetes Day 2026, the campaign ran from 10.00am on 13 November to 10.00am on 15 November 2026, with an ambitious target of 10,000 screenings across 379 locations nationwide. Screening opportunities were made available through all 34 Diabetes Malaysia state and district branches, Alpro Pharmacy and Alpro Sugi Pharmacy outlets, as well as participating supermarkets and hypermarkets, bringing diabetes screening closer to communities and encouraging Malaysians from all walks of life to take a proactive approach to their health.

Behind the 11,007 screenings are 11,007 opportunities for individuals to better understand their health, recognise potential concerns and take an important step towards early detection. More than a record, this achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished when healthcare organisations, industry partners and communities unite for a shared public health mission, bringing preventive healthcare closer to Malaysians and encouraging timely action beyond the campaign.

Tackling Malaysia's Growing Diabetes Concern

The initiative comes amid a significant diabetes burden in Malaysia. According to the Ministry of Health's National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, 15.6% of Malaysian adults, or approximately one in six, are living with diabetes, while two in five remain unaware of their condition. Among young adults aged 18 to 29 with diabetes, 84% are unaware of their condition.

The importance of early detection was further reflected in the campaign findings. Of the 11,007 participants screened, 9,358 (85%) reported no previous diabetes diagnosis or were unsure of their diabetes status. Among them, 1,296 recorded elevated blood glucose readings, including 310 within the diabetes range and 986 within the raised glucose range. (These screening results do not represent confirmed diabetes diagnoses. Individuals with elevated readings are encouraged to seek further medical assessment.)

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These findings reinforce the importance of accessible health screenings and early detection. Through this initiative, Alpro Pharmacy and Diabetes Malaysia hope to encourage more Malaysians to know their health numbers, seek timely medical advice and take proactive steps towards better health.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yazid Jalaludin, President of Diabetes Malaysia, said:

“The statistics highlight a concerning reality that many Malaysians are living with diabetes without knowing it. This is why early detection and regular health screening are so important. Through this collaboration with Alpro Pharmacy, we hope to encourage more Malaysians to be aware of their health status, recognise potential risks and seek timely medical attention. Achieving 11,007 screenings is a meaningful milestone, and we hope this initiative will inspire more people to make regular health screening part of their lives, as early action can make a difference in preventing and managing diabetes.”

Ph. Ng Yi Ling, Professional Care & Development Manager of Alpro Pharmacy, added:

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Reaching 11,007 screenings in just 48 hours is a meaningful milestone, not only for Alpro Pharmacy and Diabetes Malaysia, but for every Malaysian who participated and every partner who made this possible. Through this nationwide effort, we have created more opportunities for Malaysians to get checked within their communities and take an important first step towards understanding their health.

However, we hope this does not stop here. Preventive healthcare should be part of our everyday lives, not something we only think about when we fall sick. Simple steps such as regular health screenings, knowing our health numbers and making healthier lifestyle choices can make a difference. As community pharmacists, we have a role in making health information easier to understand and encouraging people to seek further care when needed. Our commitment is to continue creating more opportunities for Malaysians to take charge of their health, beyond World Diabetes Day.”

Together Towards a Healthier Malaysia

The successful achievement of this Malaysia Book of Records milestone was made possible through the collective support of CarePro Mobile Clinic, Ethos Healthcare Sdn. Bhd. and Duopharma Biotech Berhad, alongside healthcare professionals, volunteers and participating communities. Together, they helped bring a nationwide initiative to life, giving more Malaysians the opportunity to access free blood glucose screenings within their communities.

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Diabetes Malaysia and Alpro Pharmacy extend their heartfelt appreciation to all partners and Malaysians who contributed to making this initiative a success. Their collective efforts demonstrate the power of collaboration in making preventive healthcare more accessible and encouraging Malaysians to take an active role in their health. Every contribution helped turn a shared commitment to diabetes awareness into practical action across the country.

While 11,007 screenings mark a historic milestone, the mission to raise diabetes awareness continues. Both organisations encourage Malaysians to stay proactive, undergo regular health screenings, understand their results and seek medical advice when needed. The lasting value of this nationwide effort lies in making these actions a habit, so that taking care of our health continues beyond a single campaign.

CHECK YOUR SUGAR, MAKE IT COUNT.

Every screening matters. Every early detection counts. Together, let's build a healthier Malaysia.

Hashtag: #AlproPharmacy #DiabetesMalaysia #WorldDiabetesDay

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About Diabetes Malaysia

Established in 1981 and registered in 1983, Diabetes Malaysia (DM) is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting diabetes awareness, prevention, education and care throughout Malaysia.

Through its nationwide network of 14 state branches and 32 district branches, DM conducts health screenings, public education programmes, community outreach activities and advocacy initiatives to encourage early detection and effective diabetes management.

Beyond awareness and screening, DM provides patient counselling, diabetes education and support programmes. Through the Diabetes Children Fund and Diabetes Adult Fund, established in 2008, DM helps eligible patients access essential diabetes care and monitoring supplies.

DM also promotes affordable access to essential diabetes management products, including blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pen needles, which are offered to its members at special discounted prices through the DM Members Wellness initiative. In addition, DM works closely with healthcare professionals, corporate partners and communities to enhance the well-being and quality of life of individuals living with diabetes.

As a member of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Diabetes Malaysia remains committed to promoting diabetes awareness, encouraging early detection and building a healthier Malaysia.

For more information, visit:

About Alpro Group

Founded in 2002, Alpro Group's ecosystem has grown to include Alpro Pharmacy, Apotek Alpro, Alpro スギ (Sugi) Pharmacy, Alpro Physio, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Baby, Alpro OptiSaver, Alpro Audiology, Alpro Health, and Alpro Foundation. Supported by a team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians, physiotherapists, optometrist and many others, Alpro serves over 5 million families in Malaysia and Indonesia through its extensive network of 500 physical outlets.

Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the region to offer product liability insurance of MYR 1 million in Malaysia and IDR 3 billion in Indonesia, ensuring the supply of genuine medications and enhancing consumer trust. With the vision of a healthy and vibrant world, Alpro Group aims to become the No. 1 prescription pharmacy chain in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit