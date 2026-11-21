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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia will introduce a domestic minimum top-up tax on large multinational groups from January 1, 2027, allowing the Kingdom to tax qualifying profits that fall below a 15 per cent effective rate.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the measure on November 19, setting a revenue threshold of €750 million, or its equivalent in Saudi riyals, for multinational enterprise groups with operations in the Kingdom. The threshold must have been met in at least two of the four financial years preceding the year of application.

<p>Eligibility will be assessed using consolidated financial statements prepared by the group's ultimate parent company, rather than the turnover of its Saudi operation alone. Consequently, a subsidiary with comparatively modest local revenue could fall within the rules if its wider multinational group meets the threshold.</p> <p>ZATCA said the domestic minimum top-up tax would enable Saudi Arabia to collect additional tax on profits generated within its territory when the applicable effective rate is below 15 per cent. It stressed that the percentage applies to profits, not to a company's overall sales or revenue.</p> <p>The authority also clarified that the measure is not a general increase in taxation for businesses. Companies operating solely within Saudi Arabia, without foreign branches or membership of an eligible multinational group, are outside the stated scope.</p> <p>The announcement places Saudi Arabia within the international framework commonly known as Pillar Two, developed through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Group of 20. The framework seeks to establish a minimum effective tax rate for the profits of large multinational businesses across the jurisdictions in which they operate.</p> See also LNG tanker exits through Hormuz reach wartime peak <p>A domestic top-up tax allows the jurisdiction where profits arise to collect additional tax rather than leave that taxing opportunity to another country applying the coordinated international rules. ZATCA identified protecting Saudi taxing rights as a principal objective of the change.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The effective rate is determined using the relevant tax and income calculations, rather than simply comparing a company's headline corporate tax rate with 15 per cent. Under the international model, covered taxes and adjusted income are considered at the jurisdictional level, taking account of the applicable exclusions and adjustments.</p> <p>The OECD framework also distinguishes between revenue used to establish whether a group is covered and the income used to calculate a possible charge. The first determines which businesses must assess the rules; the second determines whether additional tax arises.</p> <p>Saudi Arabia has also published a draft Domestic Minimum Tax Law for public consultation. The proposed legislation sets out methods for calculating covered income, adjusted taxes and any resulting top-up liability, alongside administrative requirements affecting groups within its scope.</p> <p>Under the draft, the effective rate would be calculated by dividing adjusted covered taxes for the group's Saudi constituent entities by their net domestic minimum tax income. A top-up percentage would reflect any shortfall from 15 per cent, with the resulting charge calculated on excess profits after the permitted substance-based exclusion.</p> <p>These detailed provisions remain proposals while the consultation process continues. Their appearance in the draft does not mean every proposed administrative mechanism has already been enacted. The announced January start date establishes the intended timing, while businesses will need the final law and implementing regulations to determine their precise obligations.</p> See also Oil futures rebound after Riyadh strikes and tanker alerts <p>The proposed law specifies application to financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2027. That distinction matters for multinational groups whose accounting years do not coincide with the calendar year, because the start of their first potentially affected financial period may differ.</p> <p>The consultation draft also contains provisions for reporting, registration, record keeping and tax administration. Its structure reflects the detailed calculations required under the international minimum-tax system, which can differ from ordinary corporate income tax calculations even where the underlying business operations remain unchanged.</p> <p>For multinational groups operating across several countries, the Saudi measures will require consideration alongside minimum-tax legislation already operating elsewhere. Calculations will depend on each group's composition, Saudi profits and covered taxes, rather than revenue alone. Exceeding the threshold establishes potential coverage but does not automatically establish an additional tax payment.</p> <p>ZATCA said the policy is intended to support tax fairness and closer alignment with international standards. It has directed affected groups seeking clarification to its round-the-clock contact centre on 19993, its customer-support account on X, email service and online live chat facility.</p> <h2></h2>