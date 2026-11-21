Saudi Arabia Schedules Multinational Top-Up Tax For 2027 Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia will introduce a domestic minimum top-up tax on large multinational groups from January 1, 2027, allowing the Kingdom to tax qualifying profits that fall below a 15 per cent effective rate.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the measure on November 19, setting a revenue threshold of €750 million, or its equivalent in Saudi riyals, for multinational enterprise groups with operations in the Kingdom. The threshold must have been met in at least two of the four financial years preceding the year of application.
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